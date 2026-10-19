Award Winning Author Vidya Math Releases 'The Book Of Gems,' An Enchanting Journey Into The Kingdom Of Zohor

The Book of Gems by Vidya Math Pic 1

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scottish author Vidya Math explores the connections between memory, loss and love in "The Book of Gems", a fantasy adventure. The Cambridge-based author's novel follows eighteen-year-old Othelia as a book containing magical crystals draws her into intertwining events linked to an ancient kingdom and a love she has carried since childhood.The story centres on Othelia's uncertain memories of Harry, a boy whose appearance and sadness have remained with her for years. When she receives The Book of Gems, its colourful, sparkling crystals open a journey connecting her personal history with the legendary Kingdom of Zohor from long ago.AvailabilityThe Book of Gems is available in Kindle and paperback editions on Amazon:A Personal Mystery Shapes the AdventureOthelia enters adulthood with questions about her early life. Following her mother's death, her grieving father moved their household to a distant village. The move separated her from the surroundings associated with Harry, leaving her with fragments of memory and a persistent emotional connection.She recalls a child dressed in plant material, with traces of woodland dirt on his skin. Most clearly, she remembers the pain in his eyes. Her wish to find him includes a desire to understand and ease the suffering she recognised.These details establish the emotional foundation for the novel's magical events. Readers follow a protagonist whose search grows from affection, bereavement and the need to make sense of experiences that have stayed with her.Introducing the World of ZohorThe opening chapter introduces the fantasy setting through Othelia's everyday surroundings. Familiar domestic details sit within a landscape illuminated by two suns and a moon, giving readers an accessible point of entry into Zohor."The twin suns, Paolon and Safera, were setting on the horizon through the window of her bedroom," writes Vidya, author of The Book of Gems, in the novel's opening chapter.As the story develops, the gifted book's crystals connect Othelia with events reaching into the kingdom's past. The premise brings together magical discovery, adventure and a romantic thread rooted in her earliest recollections.The novel offers readers interested in character-centred fantasy a story shaped by personal questions and an unfolding connection with an older world. Here is a recent article published about the book.About the AuthorVidya is a Scottish author living in Cambridge, UK. Her works include the award-winning titles The Book of Gems and The Luminosity of Energy.Her "Book of..." fantasy and magical realism series includes The Book of Stamps and The Book of Gems. Her "Luminosity..." fiction series comprises The Luminosity of Crystals and The Luminosity of Energy. Her Florata romantasy series includes Dimensions of the Heart and The Ring.She has also written The Train Station Café & Other Stories and Poetry Book - Time Machine. Alongside her writing, Vidya works as a scientist and enjoys dancing and singing.

Vidya Math

Author of The Book of Gems

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Award Winning Author Vidya Math Releases 'The Book of Gems,' an Enchanting Journey into the Kingdom of Zohor News Provided By XLIM October 19, 2026, 04:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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