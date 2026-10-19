Sobirovs Law Firm Launches New Website For Canadian Business Immigration

Sobirovs Law Firm logo

The redesigned sobirovs adds eligibility and fee calculators and updated guidance on Canadian work permit and PR pathways for 2026-2028.

- Rakhmad Sobirov, Managing Lawyer, Sobirovs Law Firm

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sobirovs Law Firm, a Canadian business immigration law firm with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, has launched a redesigned website at sobirovs. The new site is built to help international entrepreneurs, investors and Canadian employers identify which immigration pathways remain available, estimate costs, and understand their next steps before committing time and capital to a move to Canada.

The launch comes as Canada's business immigration landscape shifts. The federal government's 2026-2028 Immigration Levels Plan reduces targets for new temporary residents, the Start-Up Visa program has been suspended to new applicants pending a replacement, and processing times in many work permit categories have grown. For business owners and employers, outdated or generic information online has become a practical risk that can lead to misdirected applications, wasted fees and lost time.

"Canada's business immigration rules are changing faster than most entrepreneurs and employers can track," said Rakhmad Sobirov, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Sobirovs Law Firm. "We rebuilt our website so business people can see which doors are still open, what each path really involves and what it may cost, before they make a decision that affects their company and their family."

The redesigned site organizes the firm's services around the questions business clients ask most often: which program fits a particular business, how to bring key employees to Canada, how to start or expand a Canadian operation, and how to move from a work permit to permanent residence.

New features include:

Business Immigration Eligibility Calculator: A confidential, no-obligation questionnaire built by the firm's lawyers that shows which federal business immigration and Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) entrepreneur streams may fit a user's profile. Province-specific calculators are available for Alberta, British Columbia and New Brunswick.

Legal fee estimator: An instant estimate of legal fees by application type and program, confirmed after a consultation.

Updated program guides: Plain-language pages on the C11 entrepreneur work permit, Intra-Company Transfers (ICT), Labour Market Impact Assessments (LMIA), the Global Talent Stream, provincial entrepreneur streams, Express Entry, and work permits available to US, Mexican and European Union nationals under the CUSMA and CETA trade agreements.

Ongoing policy analysis: A news and publications hub, video library and newsletter that track changes to Canadian immigration policy, including recent analysis of upcoming Express Entry changes and the Start-Up Visa backlog.

The site was designed mobile-first, reflecting how most visitors now research immigration options on their phones.

The firm works on both sides of business immigration. Its clients include start-up founders, investors and business buyers seeking to establish themselves in Canada, as well as Canadian and foreign companies relocating executives, managers and specialized staff to Canadian operations.

"Good immigration decisions start with accurate information," Sobirov added. "The new site gives entrepreneurs and employers a clear, honest starting point, and when a case is complex, a direct line to a licensed Canadian lawyer."

About Sobirovs Law Firm

Founded in 2012, Sobirovs Law Firm is a Canadian business immigration law firm with offices in Toronto (Etobicoke), Ontario, and Vancouver, British Columbia. The firm advises entrepreneurs, investors and employers on business work permits, intra-company transfers, Labour Market Impact Assessments, provincial nominee programs and permanent residence. Sobirovs Law Firm is recognized by Chambers & Partners and The Legal 500 and serves clients across six continents in more than 13 languages. More information is available at sobirovs.

Rakhmad Sobirov

Sobirovs Law Firm - Business Immigration Lawyers

+ +1 4168953026

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