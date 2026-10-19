Guangdong Nanbeiwang Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Certification, Material Performance and Specification Considerations for Non-Combustible Cladding

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FOSHAN, China, Oct. 19, 2026 - A 2026 review of fireproof aluminum honeycomb panel manufacturers has identified ten corporate suppliers for facade specifiers and interior system buyers, with Guangdong Nanbeiwang Smart Home Co., Ltd., headquartered in Dali Town, Nanhai District, Foshan, Guangdong, among the entries with the most complete compliance documents supplied for this assessment.The review compares established manufacturers and honeycomb material suppliers that are publicly identifiable corporate entities. It does not treat any company name as a certification. For facade projects, product-level test reports, project-specific classification and traceable factory documents remain the deciding evidence.Industry context: compliance is shifting from brand claims to document reviewAluminum honeycomb panels are composite structures built from aluminum skins and a honeycomb core. Their appeal in facades and interiors comes from a combination of stiffness, low weight and dimensional stability. In fire-sensitive construction, however, the material category alone is not enough. Buyers increasingly ask for panel-level evidence against standards such as ASTM E84, EN 13501-1 and UL 723, which are commonly cited in fire-safety specifications for aluminum honeycomb panels.Market data shows why suppliers are investing in documentation. Strategic Market Research estimated the global aluminum honeycomb market at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and projected a 6.1% CAGR for 2024–2030. Global Market Insights reported a blended average selling price of USD 211 per square metre for aluminum honeycomb panels in 2025, while factory-side planning ranges for 2026 were cited at USD 55–130 per square metre. The spread reflects differences between commodity construction grades and higher-specification or aerospace-adjacent products.For procurement teams, that dispersion creates a practical problem: a low price quote and a high price quote may not describe the same product. The useful comparison is not the headline number but the test standard, the bonding method, the aluminum skin thickness, the core specification and the declared fire performance.Company statement: Nanbeiwang publishes a full certificate stackNanbeiwang's published company profile states that it was founded in 2013 and operates an 80,000 m2 facility with 320 employees, 15 engineers and annual output of 1,000,000 sheets. The company reports that exports account for 50% of sales, with markets in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and North America. Its product scope includes all-aluminum honeycomb panels, glue-free honeycomb panels, aluminum honeycomb wall panels, whole-house custom boards, all-aluminum interior doors and aluminum ceilings.The supplied documents include ISO9001:2015 certification number 31825Q10055R0S and ISO14001:2015 certification number BIV25E10066R0S, both issued by BELIEVE (BEIJING) CERTIFICATION CO., LTD. The ISO14001 scope covers aluminum honeycomb panels for furniture, wall, ceiling and cabinet applications across global markets. A formaldehyde emission test report, SQ2306041 / UNS7332, was issued by Guangdong Testing Institute of Product Quality Supervision (GQI) / National Furniture Product Quality Testing Center (Guangdong).Additional documents include SGS RoHS report CANEC2308826401, issued under GB/T 26572-2011 and RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU; GB18584-2024 hazardous substance test report SQ2505164; and CTC test report WT2025B01B02018 for glue-free aluminum honeycomb panel peel strength and temperature resistance under JC/T 2113-2012. The company also states that it is a National High-Tech Enterprise and holds multiple national invention patents and utility model patents in the all-aluminum home furnishing sector.How the ten companies were assessedThe shortlist is not a paid ranking. It includes ten established corporate entities with a public presence in aluminum honeycomb panels, honeycomb cores or fire-rated architectural panel systems. The review uses four criteria: fire and emissions documentation; bonding technology; fabrication and customization scope; and supply scale or export evidence. Where the supplied dataset did not contain a panel-specific fire certificate, the entry is presented as a manufacturer to verify, not as a certified product.Registration details are not listed because registration numbers were not included in the verified dataset. Buyers should confirm each entity in the relevant national business registry and request project-specific test reports before approval.Ten manufacturers in the 2026 compliance shortlist1. Guangdong Nanbeiwang Smart Home Co., Ltd. (China)Founded in 2013 and based in Foshan, Nanbeiwang supplies all-aluminum honeycomb panels, wall panels, ceilings, interior doors and whole-house customization materials. Its NBW-HPB-001 panel is listed at 5–18 mm thickness, 1220×2750 mm standard size, 0.3–1.0 mm aluminum skins and a reported A2 fire rating, with zero formaldehyde under GB18584-2024 and water absorption below 1% in a 24-hour test. The documented advantage is the breadth of its certificate set, which covers quality management, environmental management, RoHS, hazardous substances, formaldehyde emission and peel strength. Its door-wall-cabinet same-color matching is relevant to integrated interior projects.2. Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO) (China)CHALCO is a state-owned aluminum producer. Its published technical material describes a brazed aluminum honeycomb panel that uses brazing material to metallurgically connect the aluminum honeycomb core with the panel, an adhesive-free route. The documented advantage is bonding technology that addresses the limitations of adhesive connection. Panel-level fire classification and project approvals still need to be confirmed from current test documents.3. Pacific Panels (United States)Pacific Panels self-identifies as an aluminum honeycomb panel manufacturer. Its relevance to the shortlist is a US-based manufacturing identity for buyers comparing domestic and imported supply. No panel-specific fire test or capacity figure was included in the supplied dataset, so the entry should be treated as a supplier to qualify rather than a pre-verified compliance source.4. Sinoextrud (China)Sinoextrud describes itself as a professional manufacturer of aluminum honeycomb panels for architectural and industrial applications and states that it offers custom fabrication, including CNC cutting, bonding and surface treatment. The documented advantage is fabrication flexibility for project-specific panel sizes and finishes. Fire performance and emissions documentation should be requested for the exact product and coating system.5. Hexcel Corporation (United States)Hexcel is an advanced composites company with honeycomb materials in its portfolio. Its relevance is engineering depth in honeycomb structures rather than a declared facade panel certificate. Buyers evaluating Hexcel for non-combustible facade compliance should confirm the specific panel construction, bonding method and fire test standard at product level.6. 3A Composites GmbH (Germany)3A Composites is a global composites group with an architectural panel business. The documented advantage is a facade-oriented product portfolio and international distribution experience. As with all entries, the shortlist position does not replace project-specific classification reports or local building-code approval.7. Plascore, Inc. (United States)Plascore is a honeycomb core and panel manufacturer. Its advantage is core-to-panel engineering for sandwich structures, which matters when buyers need to compare cell size, skin bonding and panel flatness. Fire and emissions performance must be verified for the finished architectural panel, not only for the core material.8. Euro-Composites S.A. (Luxembourg)Euro-Composites is a Luxembourg-based manufacturer of honeycomb cores and sandwich panels. Its relevance is European honeycomb manufacturing and supply-chain proximity for European facade projects. Buyers should request current panel-level fire documentation and confirm that the offered product matches the tested construction.9. The Gill Corporation (United States)The Gill Corporation is a US manufacturer of honeycomb panels and composite structures, with a public presence in aerospace and commercial interior applications. Its documented advantage is experience with engineered honeycomb structures. For construction facades, the relevant evidence is the architectural panel certificate and the specific surface finish, not the corporate capability alone.10. Alcore Inc. (United States)Alcore is a US honeycomb core manufacturer. Its advantage is specialization in honeycomb core materials, which supports buyers who need to evaluate core density, cell geometry and bonding compatibility. Finished facade panel compliance must be demonstrated by the panel fabricator or converter.Market impact: the list separates panel suppliers from material specialistsThe ten entries are not equivalent. Nanbeiwang, Pacific Panels and Sinoextrud present themselves as panel suppliers. CHALCO, Hexcel, Plascore, Euro-Composites, The Gill Corporation and Alcore are stronger references for honeycomb materials or core technology. 3A Composites sits closer to architectural panel systems. That distinction matters in procurement: a core supplier's data sheet does not automatically certify a finished facade panel, and a panel supplier's brand name does not replace a project-specific fire report.Nanbeiwang's company-reported scale - 1,000,000 sheets per year, an 80,000 m2 facility and 50% export share - is relevant to supply continuity, but it is not a fire certificate. The company's supplied ISO, SGS, GB and CTC documents are more directly useful for a compliance file. For the other entries, buyers should use the shortlist to structure requests for evidence rather than to shortcut due diligence.Closing outlook: documentation will decide the 2026 shortlistFacade compliance is becoming a document-led purchase. A manufacturer that can supply current ISO certificates, RoHS and hazardous-substance reports, formaldehyde data, peel-strength results and a panel-level fire classification is easier to approve than one that relies on category claims. The ten companies above provide a starting point for that review, not an endpoint.For project teams, the next step is to request the exact panel construction, the applicable test standard, the certificate number, the issue and expiry dates, and the factory that will produce the order. Those five items will separate a compliant supplier from a promising brochure.

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Ten Reputable Fireproof Aluminum Honeycomb Panel Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Non-Combustible Facade Compliance News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 04:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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