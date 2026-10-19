Vadodara Women Entrepreneurs, Visitors Praise Gujarat Police For Ensuring Safety During Navratri

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 19 (IANS) As Navratri celebrations continue with great enthusiasm across Gujarat, women in Vadodara are appreciating the efforts of the police and state government to ensure their safety during the festivities.

With Garba events attracting large crowds and women entrepreneurs setting up stalls to promote their businesses, security arrangements have helped create a safer environment for stall owners and visitors alike.

Women entrepreneurs in the city are operating their stalls until late at night, offering a variety of products to customers attending the celebrations. The presence of police personnel, including SHE Teams deployed at Garba venues, has helped women feel more confident while working and participating in the festivities.

DCP Manjita Vanjara highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding Navratri in Vadodara and explained the security measures being implemented by the police.

“There is great enthusiasm in the city, as Navratri is very popular here, and celebrations are organised at various pandals. The police are coordinating with event organisers and security teams to ensure the safety of everyone attending the Garba events. We have arranged for police teams to patrol the areas late at night, especially when girls leave the venues and head home after Garba,” she told IANS.

Women attending the celebrations have also expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, saying the security measures allow them to enjoy the festivities without fear, even during late-night hours.

Speaking to IANS, one woman attending a Garba event said,“Vadodara is so safe. It is 1:30 a.m., and everyone is able to enjoy themselves. Every woman here feels safe, even at this late hour. I would like to thank our state government.”

Another woman praised the initiative, saying,“It is a very good initiative. Even when we leave after Garba late at night, we feel safe. If we notice anything wrong, we can contact the police and get help immediately.”

The positive response from women entrepreneurs and visitors highlights the importance of effective security arrangements during major public celebrations. These efforts are not only helping women enjoy Navratri but also encouraging female entrepreneurs to expand their businesses in a safe and supportive environment.