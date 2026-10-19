Respect Constitution, Follow Democratic Process, Says Ramdev Amid 'Regime Change' Row

MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, Oct 19 (IANS) Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday said that all political activities and demands for change in the country must remain within the framework of the Constitution and democracy, asserting that disregarding constitutional institutions and processes amounts to anarchy.

Speaking to reporters in Haridwar, Ramdev said there was uproar across the country, from the streets to Parliament, with some people calling for a change in regime. He emphasised that India has an established constitutional and democratic framework that must be respected by all political parties.

"As I mentioned, whatever happens in the country must remain within the framework of democracy and the Constitution. There is a constitutional and democratic process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner, just as there is a defined constitutional and democratic process for removing one. You cannot run constitutional institutions from the streets, nor can you appoint someone to a position or remove someone from a post through street protests," he said.

Ramdev further said that political parties aspiring to govern the country must respect the constitutional system. However, he acknowledged that shortcomings exist across various institutions and sectors.

"There are shortcomings in the legislature, judiciary and media. Every sector of the country, whether education, health or any other field, has its own shortcomings. Therefore, there should be protests as well as reforms," he said.

Commenting on the emergence of civil society groups and individuals in a democratic system, Ramdev said that such voices often gain prominence when people begin to question both the ruling establishment and the opposition.

"In a democratic system, when people begin to have doubts regarding both the ruling side and the opposition, certain social organisations, what are referred to in English as civil society, or some individuals emerge. These are individuals of authentic character who have made genuine contributions to the nation, and the country listens to them," he said.

Referring to CJP, he said its character, contribution and credibility were yet to be assessed. However, he noted that some young people were joining the organisation and expressed hope that they would raise relevant issues and work in the interests of the country's people and youth.

On the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal, Ramdev expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for strength for them to overcome their grief.

"We pray for all the devotees who have lost their lives, for their salvation and the liberation of their souls, and we pray that Goddess Bhagavati gives strength to their family members so that they can overcome this deep pain and crisis," he said.

He stressed that adequate safety measures must be ensured at Durga Puja pandals and other religious gatherings to prevent accidents. He called for comprehensive security arrangements, including proper firefighting facilities, particularly because ceremonial lamps are lit, and large crowds gather at such venues.

Emphasising the spiritual significance of respecting women, Ramdev said the Sanatan tradition views the divine in every form, name and existence, rather than limiting the reverence for the Goddess to young girls.

"Our Sanatan Indian perspective is that we perceive the Goddess in every form, name and existence, not just in young girls, but in all forms. This is our divine vision, the vision of Sanatan and India," he said.

He added that such a spiritual outlook should inspire people to maintain purity of thought and conduct, leaving no room for lust, misconduct, adultery, immorality or corruption.