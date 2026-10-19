Ranabaali Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's Film Crosses Rs 16.50 Crore Worldwide

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reunited on the big screen with Ranabaali, a historical drama that brings India's past to life. Released in theatres on October 16, the film has made a promising start at the box office, collecting over ₹16.50 crore worldwide on its opening day. More than 7.5 lakh tickets were also booked through various ticket-booking platforms, according to the figures provided.

Ranabaali Features Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna In Lead Roles

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda in the titular role, while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, with T-Series presenting the pan-India project.

The makers have built anticipation around the film's historical setting, action sequences and lead actors' chemistry. The song Enthayya Saami, which highlights the romance between Ranabaali and Jayamma, has also drawn attention from fans.

Vijay's intense transformation for the role is another talking point. The trailer presents him in a fierce avatar, hinting at a character caught in a turbulent period of Indian history. Released in multiple languages on the makers' official YouTube channel, the trailer has generated discussion across social media platforms.

Arnold Vosloo Plays The Main Antagonist In Ranabaali

The film also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo as Sir Theodore Hector, a ruthless British officer who faces Vijay Deverakonda's character. Vosloo is known for his performances in films such as The Mummy, The Mummy Returns and Blood Diamond.

With a historical narrative, large-scale action and an international cast, Ranabaali aims to offer audiences a sweeping cinematic experience. The story draws on the suffering and historical events associated with British rule in India, including the devastating famine period of 1876–1878.

The film's opening-day performance offers an encouraging start. Its box-office journey in the coming days will show whether positive audience interest can translate into sustained collections.