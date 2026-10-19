Dozens Of People Injured In Explosion At Military Base In Canada
“Thirty-nine patients are currently hospitalized, at least 19 of whom are in critical condition,” she said.
According to Smith, some of the injured sustained severe burns and will require intensive treatment that could last several weeks or even months.
A total of 22 ambulances, six aircraft and two helicopters were deployed to transport the injured.
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