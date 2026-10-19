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Dozens Of People Injured In Explosion At Military Base In Canada


Date: 2026-10-19 12:46:27

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Thirty-nine people have been hospitalized following an explosion and subsequent fire at CFB Wainwright in Canada's Alberta province, 19 of them in critical condition, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters in Edmonton.

“Thirty-nine patients are currently hospitalized, at least 19 of whom are in critical condition,” she said.

According to Smith, some of the injured sustained severe burns and will require intensive treatment that could last several weeks or even months.

A total of 22 ambulances, six aircraft and two helicopters were deployed to transport the injured.

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Trend News Agency

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