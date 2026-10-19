Sagamore Fence & Deck Helps Homeowners Choose Between Composite And Wood Decking With Professional Decking Services

Georgetown homeowners get straight answers on cost, upkeep, and lifespan before they commit to a new deck

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anyone researching the cost of a backyard deck soon faces the first big decision: composite or real wood. For homeowners in Central Texas, the choice matters more than it might seem. Summer sun heats a deck, spring rain soaks it, and every temperature swing makes the boards expand and contract. The material chosen today will shape how the deck looks and feels after ten years, and how many weekends go to upkeep rather than enjoyment.Opinions on the subject are often firm, and they sometimes come from a neighbor's experience rather than firsthand knowledge. A more useful approach is to look at what each material actually requires in money and time, and then let the homeowner decide.Wood remains a popular choice for good reasons. It generally costs less, can be finished in nearly any color, and has a natural grain that is hard to imitate. Cedar and pressure-treated pine are common options, and each responds differently to insects, color fading, and wear. Regular care is the key. A sealed and stained timber deck offers lower upfront cost and natural beauty, but without consistent maintenance, cracking and warping can appear early, especially in the Texas heat.Composite works differently. The boards are made from recycled plastic and wood fiber and resist rot, splinters, and pests. Cleaning typically takes only a hose and soap. Color and texture options have improved considerably, and many products now look convincing. The initial cost is higher, but because composite does not need annual staining or sealing, some owners recover part of that difference over time through lower maintenance spending.The surface material is only part of the picture. What sits beneath it matters just as much. Footings, framing, board spacing, fasteners, and drainage largely determine whether a deck stays solid or begins to sag. Builders familiar with local soil and weather conditions can account for these factors and build to current safety requirements from the start.For an existing deck that shows early signs of wear, deck repair services can often extend its life before a full replacement is needed.Decks are often not built in isolation. Many homeowners also want more privacy from neighbors or a nearby road, and coordinating a deck and a fence as one project can give both a consistent look. Those exploring privacy fencing can compare heights, styles, and finishes to find options that suit the property.Before choosing a material, a few honest questions are worth asking:. How much time is available each year for maintenance?. What is the current budget?. What is the expected budget over the next ten years?. Does the home suit warm, natural grain or a cleaner, more uniform surface?Answering these first can prevent regret later.About Sagamore Fence & DeckSagamore Fence & Deck is a locally founded Texas company specializing in quality fencing, decking, and outdoor structures for residential, commercial, and municipal projects. Built on integrity, craftsmanship, and exceptional customer service, the company designs and installs custom outdoor solutions that enhance property value and outdoor living. With a strong commitment to community and excellence, Sagamore Fence & Deck delivers durable, professionally crafted results tailored to each project.

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Sagamore Fence & Deck Helps Homeowners Choose Between Composite and Wood Decking with Professional Decking Services News Provided By Sagamore Fence & Deck October 19, 2026, 04:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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