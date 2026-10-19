KXAN Connects Helps Businesses Expand Their Online Reach With Integrated SEO And PPC Services

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As more companies compete for attention online, many focus on reaching the right audience and creating steady opportunities through digital channels. Two approaches that often come up are search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Understanding how each works, and how they relate, helps businesses plan their online marketing.As competition grows across search engines, app stores, and other digital platforms, SEO becomes more important for being found when people search for relevant products or services. Paid advertising complements this by placing messages in front of people who are likely to be interested right away. Together, SEO and PPC can form part of a broader digital marketing strategy that covers the different ways a product or service can be promoted online.Businesses searching for an SEO agency near them often look for one with experience in both organic and paid search, since the digital landscape changes constantly.Supporting businesses with search visibilitySearch engine optimization is the process of structuring a website so that it appears prominently in search results for relevant queries. Common SEO practices include using the terms customers actually search for, making pages easy to navigate, publishing quality content, and optimizing the site's technical performance. Each of these can influence where a page ranks, and together they increase the chance of reaching people already searching for what a business offers.For businesses evaluating SEO support in Austin, Texas, it helps to look for services that focus on search visibility and that consider both marketing goals and target audiences when building a plan.Alongside digital channels, many brands also use Commercial TV Advertising to build broad awareness and reinforce the messages people see in search results.Combining organic and paid search strategiesGoogle Ads and SEO work differently but complement each other. SEO earns placement in search results without paying per click, while Google Ads (formerly Google AdWords) charges for clicks from a chosen audience. SEO builds long-term visibility, whereas PPC can target specific services or audiences more precisely and send visitors to chosen pages.SEO also supports paid efforts by keeping a business visible in a consistent, organic way. Using both gives customers more than one path to find a business, and aligning the two avoids treating them as separate, siloed activities.Helping businesses build a stronger digital presenceAn effective online marketing strategy involves more than increasing website traffic. It also means attracting the right visitors and describing products or services clearly on the site. Search marketing plans work best when they match a business's wider online goals. One approach is to analyze organic search visibility alongside paid search ads to decide how best to reach potential customers. Businesses exploring professional SEO services in Austin can review the available service offerings to see how SEO might contribute to digital marketing results.For businesses focused on their own market, Local TV Advertising can also connect with nearby audiences and prompt the searches that drive them online.A coordinated approach to online marketingAs SEO has become established in the search ecosystem, marketers have recognized the need to keep pace with changing consumer search behavior and discoverability. Combining SEO with paid advertising gives a business both organic and paid reach, which can strengthen its overall presence.Using SEO alongside PPC can improve visibility, bring in more targeted traffic, and increase a business's share of presence on search platforms. Integrated search marketing allows businesses to use all available channels to reach potential customers and grow their online presence.About KXAN ConnectsKXAN Connects is the full-funnel marketing division of Austin's trusted news brand, combining local insight with national-level resources to help Central Texas businesses grow. Backed by Nexstar Media Group, the team delivers data-driven strategies, creative storytelling, and multi-channel campaigns across TV, digital, social, and search to connect brands with the right audiences and drive measurable results.

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KXAN Connects Helps Businesses Expand Their Online Reach with Integrated SEO and PPC Services News Provided By KXAN Connects October 19, 2026, 04:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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