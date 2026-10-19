Anguilla Converts ILTM North America Engagement Into Bookings And New Business

Vivian Chambers of The Muse Collection (left) and Kendisha Hall-Prentice, chief marketing officer of the Anguilla Tourist Board, at the Anguilla booth during ILTM North America 2026 at Baha Mar in Nassau, the Bahamas

Kendisha Hall-Prentice and Vivian Chambers with luxury travel advisors during an Anguilla destination dinner held in conjunction with ILTM North America 2026

ATB engages more than 70 luxury travel advisors, strengthening relationships across the U.S. market

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) generated new inquiries and on-the-spot bookings while strengthening relationships with more than 70 luxury travel advisors during ILTM North America 2026 and related trade engagements in Nassau, the Bahamas. The event ran Sept. 28-Oct. 1 at Baha Mar.ATB was represented by Kendisha Hall-Prentice, chief marketing officer, and Vivian Chambers of The Muse Collection, the destination's U.S. sales representative. They reconnected with advisors and agencies familiar with Anguilla and introduced the destination to new luxury travel professionals, sharing updates on air access, accommodations, new developments and experiences.“ILTM North America provided an exceptional opportunity to engage directly with luxury travel advisors and share the continued evolution of the Anguilla experience,” Hall-Prentice said.“The inquiries and bookings generated during the event further reinforced the value of these face-to-face engagements.”ATB's engagement extended beyond its scheduled ILTM appointments. On Sept. 27, Hall-Prentice and Chambers hosted about 20 members of Coastline Travel Advisors for dinner and an in-depth destination presentation. A second dinner and presentation were held Sept. 28 for advisors representing several leading travel agencies.“The conversations throughout the week confirmed that Anguilla continues to appeal to luxury travelers seeking privacy, exceptional accommodations, distinctive experiences and genuine Caribbean hospitality,” Chambers said.“Advisors were highly engaged, sought additional information and identified opportunities for clients actively considering the destination.”Travel advisors remain central to Anguilla's U.S. sales strategy, connecting the destination with travelers whose interests align with its accommodations, culinary offerings and personalized experiences. ATB will continue investing in training, destination updates and direct engagement to keep Anguilla top of mind among luxury travel professionals.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

Bevan Springer

Marketplace Excellence

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Anguilla converts ILTM North America engagement into bookings and new business News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 19, 2026, 04:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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