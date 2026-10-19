Caribbean Researchers Win Inaugural Caribbean Tourism Intelligence Award

Dr. Dalano DaSouza accepts the tourism intelligence award from CTO Chairman Charles Fernandez, minister of tourism, Antigua and Barbuda, while CTO Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper looks on.

Aliyyah Shakeer addresses delegates at SOTIC in Guyana.

CTO recognition at SOTIC in Guyana highlights research into shifting regional travel patterns

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has named Dr. Dalano DaSouza and Dr. Dennis Mc Call Jr. the recipients of its inaugural Caribbean Tourism Intelligence Award for research examining why Caribbean nationals choose international destinations over travel within the region.The 2026 award was announced at CTO's State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) in Guyana.﻿Dr. DaSouza accepted the award for their paper,“Decline of the Regional Traveler? Investigating New Factors Driving Substitution of Intra-Caribbean Tourism with International Travel.”Dr. DaSouza, the director of research, statistics and data analytics at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, is from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, while Dr. Mc Call Jr., a senior lecturer at Teesside University in the U.K., is from St. Kitts and Nevis.Drawing on survey responses from 1,103 Caribbean nationals across 23 jurisdictions, the study examines how travel costs, international flight connectivity, visa access, migration and diaspora connections influence destination choices.The findings show that age, income, education and nationality influence how travelers respond to these factors. The study offers evidence-based recommendations for governments, tourism authorities, airlines and regional institutions seeking to strengthen regional connectivity and retain more tourism spending within the Caribbean.Aliyyah Shakeer, CTO's director of research, emphasized the importance of research that reflects the region's circumstances.“We need research that reflects the realities of the Caribbean - research that is grounded in our destinations, our communities and our particular challenges and opportunities,” Shakeer said.“That is what we hope this award will help encourage: high-quality research and analysis that not only contributes to knowledge, but can also inform policy, planning, investment and decision-making across our tourism sector,” she added.The award supports the Tourism Intelligence pillar of CTO's Reimagine Plan, which seeks to strengthen the organization's role as a center for tourism intelligence and encourage greater use of research, data and analysis across the region. It recognizes individuals, institutions and firms whose work contributes to tourism competitiveness, sustainability, resilience and people development.The initiative grew out of a proposal by CTO Secretary-General and CEO Dona Regis-Prosper ahead of SOTIC 2025 in Barbados. CTO subsequently developed the award with support from the Caribbean Tourism Researchers Network, which operates under the International Tourism Studies Association, including assistance with the evaluation criteria.Four independent evaluators assessed the submissions: Dr. Hugues Séraphin, Dr. Mechelle N. Best, Dr. Pauline A. Milwood and Dr. Therez B. Walker. CTO did not evaluate or score the entries, and each evaluator worked independently without knowing the identities of the others.This year's SOTIC also marked the launch of the Caribbean Tourism Research Forum, bringing researchers, policymakers and tourism practitioners together to explore research relevant to the sector's future. Shakeer said CTO hopes to strengthen connections between the forum and the award, including opportunities for researchers to present their work at future editions.“Ultimately, our ambition is bigger than one award or one forum. It is to help build a stronger and more connected Caribbean tourism research community - one where research is shared, where evidence informs decisions, and where the knowledge generated across our region helps us shape a more competitive, sustainable and resilient Caribbean tourism sector,” Shakeer said.SOTIC 2026 was supported by official conference partners Amadeus and the Inter-American Development Bank, Tourism Intelligence Awards sponsor ASM Global Route Development, contributing sponsors the Association of Value Airlines, Digicel Business and Atlantic Suites Hotel, Youth Congress sponsor Carnival Corporation, and official airline partner interCaribbean Airways.About the Caribbean Tourism OrganizationThe Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean's tourism development agency, comprising membership of the region's finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English- and French-speaking, as well as a range of private-sector allied members. CTO's vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean.Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning and execution, and research and information technology.CTO's headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026.Tel: +1 246 427-5242; Email:...For more information about the Caribbean Tourism Organization, visit and follow the CTO on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.

Heather Gibbs

Marketplace Excellence

+1 201-861-2056

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Caribbean researchers win inaugural Caribbean Tourism Intelligence Award News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 19, 2026, 04:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry



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