Cayman Airways Named Caribbean's Leading Airline At 2026 World Travel Awards

Historic first win and global nomination bring further international recognition to Cayman's national airline

CAYMAN ISLANDS, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) has been named Caribbean's Leading Airline 2026 at the prestigious World Travel Awards, marking a historic achievement for the National Airline of the Cayman Islands. The award was presented at the World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony in Jamaica on Sunday, 11 October 2026.The achievement is particularly notable as 2026 marked Cayman Airways' first-ever nomination in the Caribbean's Leading Airline category, making its debut a winning one.Adding to the significance of this milestone, Cayman Airways has also been nominated for the first time for World's Leading Airline 2026, placing the airline alongside internationally renowned carriers, including Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, British Airways, Air New Zealand and Turkish Airlines. As the only Caribbean-based airline among the nominees, Cayman Airways' inclusion in the global category represents another significant milestone in its growing international recognition and reinforces its ability to compete for distinction on the world stage.Cayman Airways President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fabian Whorms, attended the gala ceremony in Jamaica to accept the award on behalf of the airline. He was accompanied by Mr. Ivan Forbes, Vice President of Airport Passenger and Cargo Services, and Mrs. Carol Nugent, Regional Airport Operations Manager, Caribbean and Latin America.Often described as the Oscars of the travel industry, the World Travel Awards are internationally recognised for celebrating excellence across the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. With winners determined through votes cast by travel industry professionals and the travelling public, the accolade represents a significant endorsement of Cayman Airways' service, reputation, and standing within the Caribbean aviation industry.Mr. Whorms described the win as a proud milestone in the airline's nearly six decades of service. He stated:“To be named the Caribbean's Leading Airline in our very first year of being nominated is an extraordinary honour, and one that means a great deal to all of us at Cayman Airways. As a relatively small national airline competing on an international stage, this achievement is proof that our commitment to service excellence and authentic Caymanian hospitality can stand among the very best in the region. I am immensely proud of our Cayman Airways family, whose hard work and dedication have made this possible, and I'm deeply grateful to our customers for their continued loyalty and support. This award belongs to all of them.”Mr. Whorms added that being nominated for World's Leading Airline alongside some of the most respected names in international aviation is another extraordinary honour.“It is especially meaningful for an airline of our size, and reinforces our belief that our commitment to excellence, high standards and uniquely Caymanian hospitality can earn recognition well beyond our shores,” he said.“We are immensely proud to represent the Cayman Islands on this global stage.”Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism and Trade Development, the Hon. Gary Rutty, welcomed the award as a significant achievement for Cayman Airways and the wider Cayman Islands tourism industry. He stated:“Cayman Airways is far more than just an airline. It is a strategic national asset and an essential partner in the development and continued success of our tourism industry. Its role in maintaining and expanding air connectivity supports visitor arrivals and contributes significantly to our economy. International recognition of this calibre strengthens the credibility and competitiveness of the Cayman Islands as a preferred tourism destination, and underscores Cayman Airways' role within our national tourism strategy. I am very proud of Cayman Airways for continuing to elevate and enhance the traveler experience, and I commend the management and Board of Directors, staff and crew members for their stellar efforts in earning this well-deserved recognition.”The Hon. Deputy Premier added that the airline's nomination for World's Leading Airline further demonstrates the international standing of Cayman Airways and provides another opportunity to showcase the Cayman Islands on the global tourism stage.World Travel Awards Founder, Mr. Graham E. Cooke, congratulated the airline on its historic achievement, highlighting the wider international significance of the win.Mr. Cooke commented:“Congratulations to Cayman Airways on being voted 'Caribbean's Leading Airline 2026'. This is a special achievement and a proud moment for the airline's team and the Cayman Islands. As the national airline, Cayman Airways represents the Cayman Islands to travellers across its network. This award provides an opportunity to showcase both the airline and its home destination to an international audience. The accolade reflects the support Cayman Airways has earned among our voters and provides a platform to build on that recognition.”Since its establishment in 1968, Cayman Airways has grown into an internationally recognised airline while remaining true to its uniquely Caymanian identity and its brand promise that every Cayman Islands vacation begins the moment passengers step on board. The World Travel Awards victory builds on an impressive record of recent accolades, including being named among the world's top 15 international airlines in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2024 and earning APEX Four Star Major Airline recognition in both 2025 and 2026. Closer to home, Cayman Airways has earned multiple gold awards in the Best of Cayman Islands Awards, winning Best Customer Service for two consecutive years, and Best Place to Work and Best Cargo/Logistics for three consecutive years. Together, these achievements reflect the airline's ongoing commitment to excellence internationally, regionally, and within the Cayman community.Voting for World's Leading Airline 2026 is now open and customers, employees, industry partners, Cayman Islands residents and supporters worldwide can help Cayman Airways pursue another historic achievement. Votes can be cast through the official World Travel Awards website at . Voters must register for an account, verify their email address and log in to cast their vote. Voting is scheduled to close on 30 October 2026.This story and additional FAQs can be found on the Cayman Airways website here.Photos are available here.PHOTO ONE CAPTION: At what is widely known as the Oscars of the travel industry, awards presenters flank Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms (second from left), who was joined on stage to receive the award for“Caribbean's Leading Airline 2026” by the airline's Regional Airport Operations Manager for the Caribbean and Latin America, Carol Nugent (center), and Ivan Forbes, Vice President of Airport Passenger and Cargo Services (second from right).PHOTO TWO CAPTION: World Travel Awards Founder & President, Graham Cooke (second from right), proudly displays the trophy for“Caribbean's Leading Airline” alongside Cayman Airways President and CEO, Fabian Whorms (far right), the airline's Regional Airport Operations Manager for the Caribbean and Latin America, Carol Nugent (far left), and Ivan Forbes, Vice President of Airport Passenger and Cargo Services (second from left).PHOTO THREE CAPTION: A proud and historic moment at the World Travel Awards as Cayman Airways takes home the coveted“Caribbean's Leading Airline 2026” title. Pictured with the trophy are (from right) Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms; Ivan Forbes, Vice President of Airport Passenger and Cargo Services; and Regional Airport Operations Manager for the Caribbean and Latin America, Carol Nugent.About Cayman AirwaysAs the uniquely Caymanian National Airline of the Cayman Islands since 1968, Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) offers year-round international B737-8 nonstop jet service between Grand Cayman and: Miami, Tampa, Los Angeles, Kingston, Havana (temporarily suspended), La Ceiba, and Panama. Seasonal nonstop jet service is also offered between Grand Cayman and Denver, Austin, as well as Montego Bay. Cayman Airways Express operates domestic flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, with a fleet of two Saab 340B+ aircraft, and three De Havilland DH6 Twin Otter aircraft. For more details, visit and Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.About the World Travel AwardsThe World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Today, the awards are recognized globally as a hallmark of industry leadership, with winners selected through an international voting process that includes both travel professionals and consumers. The program spans regional and global categories, highlighting outstanding brands, destinations, and service providers that set new benchmarks for quality and innovation.

Olivia Scott-Ramirez, Director, Marketing and Public Relatio

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Cayman Airways named Caribbean's Leading Airline at 2026 World Travel Awards News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 19, 2026, 04:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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