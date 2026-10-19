Governor Pritzker Proclaims October 2026 Illinois IP Month Illinois IP Alliance (ILIPA) Celebration Set For Oct. 29

Illinois IP Month Celebration, October 29, 2026, 5-9 p.m., Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Chicago. Co-chairs Erwin Cruz and Brittany Martinez. Free admission with dinner and drinks.

Governor JB Pritzker's proclamation declaring October 2026 Intellectual Property Month in Illinois, signed at the Capitol in Springfield on September 29, 2026.

Illinois Intellectual Property Alliance (ILIPA)

Fourth annual Illinois IP Month Celebration by the Illinois IP Alliance features three panels, dinner and networking. Free with advance registration.

- Erwin Cruz, ILIPA Chair and Event Co-Chair

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed October 2026 Intellectual Property Month in Illinois. The Illinois Intellectual Property Alliance (ILIPA) and Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law will mark the occasion with the Illinois IP Month Celebration on Thursday, October 29, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, 375 East Chicago Avenue, Chicago. Admission is free and includes dinner and drinks. Advance registration is required.

The proclamation, signed at the Capitol in Springfield on September 29, 2026, recognizes intellectual property's role in economic growth and public benefit, celebrating the contributions of Illinois' inventors, artists, entrepreneurs, researchers, universities and businesses. It notes that patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and other forms of intellectual capital encourage innovation, advance research and development, protect creativity, support entrepreneurship and strengthen the economy of the State of Illinois. It also recognizes ILIPA, together with its public, private, academic, nonprofit and governmental partners, for continuing to strengthen Illinois' innovation ecosystem through intellectual property awareness, education, collaboration and commercialization.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Governor Pritzker has proclaimed October as Illinois Intellectual Property Month, and the fourth consecutive ILIPA IP Month Celebration. The 2026 program, organized around the theme "Inventors and Creators x the IP Ecosystem," opens with a kickoff and three panel discussions, followed by a celebration dinner and networking. The gathering will connect people across education, industry, law and the creative economy to exchange experiences, strengthen partnerships and inspire future innovation.

Three panel discussions will highlight Illinois' diverse intellectual property ecosystem:

1. The Next Generation: K-12 creators and inventors will share their perspectives, highlighting the importance of early opportunities to learn about intellectual property and develop new ideas.

2. Innovation and Creative Expression: Inventors and creators representing industry, entertainment and the arts will discuss their experiences and the role of intellectual property in their work.

3. Protecting and Advancing IP: A discussion of IP protection, portfolio valuation, the value of IP and emerging IP technologies will examine how organizations and professionals help move innovation forward.

"This celebration honors the people and ideas moving Illinois forward," said Erwin Cruz, ILIPA Chair and Event Co-Chair. "It is an opportunity to give back, inspire our next generation of inventors and strengthen the partnerships that help creativity and innovation flourish throughout our state."

Cruz, a Northwestern Law alumnus and National Invention Ambassador, co-chairs the event with Brittany Martinez, an ILIPA Board Member and Intellectual Property Attorney. Together, they invite Illinois' innovation community to celebrate shared accomplishments and build connections that support the creation, protection and advancement of intellectual property.

The celebration is presented with the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law Master of Science in Law program and is supported by the United States Intellectual Property Alliance (USIPA), the Global Intellectual Property Alliance (GLIPA) and the National Academy of Inventors (NAI). Attendees will include in-house corporate IP professionals, academics, small and medium-sized businesses, professional associations, law, technology and service firms, and leaders from entertainment, the arts and sports. Hundreds of peers and industry experts are expected to attend.

Registration for the Illinois IP Month Celebration is open at eventbrite. Contact Kevin Mui, ILIPA webmaster and events committee volunteer, with any additional questions, or the media and partnership contact email provided below.

About ILIPA

The Illinois Intellectual Property Alliance connects organizations and professionals across education, research, business, law, and the creative economy. Guided by its mission of“Empowering Intellectual Property to Advance Society,” ILIPA promotes awareness, education, and collaboration to help ideas contribute to economic opportunity and social well-being in Illinois. Learn more at or on LinkedIn at

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Kevin Mui

Illinois Intellectual Property Alliance (ILIPA)

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Governor Pritzker Proclaims October 2026 Illinois IP Month; Illinois IP Alliance (ILIPA) Celebration Set for Oct. 29 News Provided By Patent OA Response October 19, 2026, 04:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Law, Technology



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