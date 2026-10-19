Anguilla Launches Online Booking And Payment For Licensed Taxi And Chauffeur Transfers

Visitors and residents can now reserve licensed taxi and chauffeur transfers online through RSVD | Transfers, offering a convenient way to arrange transportation across Anguilla.

Locally developed platform enhances digital innovation for transportation services

THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Visitors and residents can reserve and pay online for licensed taxi and chauffeur services through RSVD | Transfers, a locally developed platform bringing digital convenience to Anguilla's ground transportation sector.Developed by What We Do In Anguilla, the platform allows users to arrange airport and ferry transfers, transportation to restaurants and journeys to attractions before arrival or during their stay.The company describes RSVD | Transfers as Anguilla's first online platform combining reservations and payments for licensed taxi and chauffeur services. Users receive transparent pricing based on the island's official taxi fare structure and can pay securely online.On the Caribbean island known globally as the home of the internet domain, the service offers a practical example of technology connecting tourism businesses with customers.“Locally developed services like RSVD | Transfers show how digital innovation can benefit our tourism industry,” said Jameel Rochester, director of tourism at the Anguilla Tourist Board.“For our visitors and residents, it means being able to arrange transportation with greater confidence. For our taxi and chauffeur operators, it creates another way to reach customers and plan their business. That is the kind of practical progress we want to encourage and support.”For participating transportation providers, advance reservations can reduce scheduling uncertainty, help drivers anticipate demand and support more predictable earning opportunities. The service is also available to residents, extending its benefits and accessibility beyond the visitor market.“Innovation and problem-solving have always been at the heart of What We Do In Anguilla,” said Clemvio Hodge, the company's manager.“With the launch of RSVD | Transfers, we are proud to introduce a digital solution that modernizes transportation booking on the island, making it easier for visitors and residents to access reliable services while empowering local transportation providers through technology.”For information and reservations, visit whatwedoinanguilla/rsvd/transfers.About AnguillaTucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines to be the most beautiful in the world. A fantastic culinary scene, a wide variety of quality accommodations at varying price points, a host of attractions and an exciting calendar of festivals make Anguilla an alluring and entrancing destination.Anguilla lies just off the beaten path and has retained a charming character and appeal. Yet it is conveniently accessible via Boston (BOS), Newark (EWR), Baltimore (BWI), Miami (MIA), San Juan (SJU), Antigua (ANU), St. Maarten (SXM) and other regional and international destinations, as well as by private aircraft, making it just a hop and a skip away.Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss? Lose the Crowd. Find Yourself.﻿For information on Anguilla, visit the official Anguilla Tourist Board website at . Follow Anguilla on Facebook: Facebook/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; YouTube; X: @Anguilla_Trsm. Join the conversation using #MyAnguilla.

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Anguilla launches online booking and payment for licensed taxi and chauffeur transfers News Provided By Marketplace Excellence October 19, 2026, 04:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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