SP To Release 'Jan-Man Ka Manifesto' For UP Assembly Polls On Nov 26

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) will release its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on November 26, which is marked as Constitution Day, party Chief Akhilesh Yadav announced on Monday.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "The Resolve of '27: The PDA's Manifesto. On the sacred democratic occasion of 'Constitution Day' on November 26, 2026, we will release the 'Jan-Man Manifesto'."

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls in 2027.

The announcement came as political parties are gearing up for the upcoming Assembly elections amid the controversy over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Special Intensive Review (SIR) process.

Earlier on Sunday, Yadav asked his party workers to remain vigilant at their respective polling booths, while accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "conspiring to create fake votes".

He also accused the BJP-led state government of destroying the education and examination system in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a jibe at the previous SP government in the state, saying that the SP and education are like the "two banks of a river that can never meet".

The Chief Minister was addressing the Teachers' and Graduates' Conference in Lucknow.

Attacking the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi said: "The 'Saifai Syndicate' used to undermine the recruitment process and create an identity crisis (for the youth). People from Uttar Pradesh were even refused rooms in hotels for being associated with the state."

"During the ongoing Sharadiya Navratri, various events are taking place. Durga Pujas are being organised, Ramlilas are being performed, and there is an atmosphere of celebration today, but before 2017 there used to be chaos and unrest," he alleged.

"The Samajwadi Party and education are like the two banks of a river -- they can never meet!" the Chief Minister added.

"They (SP) are the ones who created an identity crisis for the youth and have wreaked havoc on the education system," he said while emphasising that a crisis in the education sector means a crisis for society and the country.