TN Rains: CM Stalin Monitoring Every Hour, Says Minister KG Arunraj

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issues warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, State Health Minister KG Arunraj reviewed monsoon preparedness and relief operations at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) campus. Reassuring the public amidst ongoing weather alerts, Minister Arunraj highlighted the continuous monitoring by Chief Minister MK Stalin and emphasised that ground-level operations have restored normal conditions despite persistent downpours.

'Situation normal due to preparedness': Health Minister

Speaking on the state's readiness, Health Minister KG Arunraj emphasised the intense oversight being maintained across administrative bodies to mitigate urban flooding and waterlogging. "The CM had been continuously monitoring almost every hour. He wanted to know the updates every hour. We, all the in-charge ministers, corporation officials and other staff, are in the field. Successfully, we have brought the situation to normal. It shows the amount of preparedness and the amount of work we have done. Definitely, because of all these instructions and the directions of the CM, we are confident that this same intensity of measures will continue, and we'll successfully tackle this monsoon season," he said.

The inspection at the DMS campus formed part of the state's broader efforts to assess preparedness and strengthen coordination among departments during the monsoon. Health services and emergency response arrangements remain important components of disaster preparedness, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and potential flooding. The minister's remarks underlined the administration's focus on continuous monitoring, coordination among field officials and maintaining readiness to address emerging challenges. The state government has expressed confidence in its preparedness measures as it continues to monitor conditions and respond to monsoon-related requirements across Tamil Nadu.

Chennai waterlogged after overnight deluge

Heavy downpours continued to lash Chennai and neighbouring areas, triggering severe waterlogging in several low-lying pockets. Ennore Port recorded a staggering 222.5 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, topping the regional charts as intense convective clouds swept across north coastal Tamil Nadu. The overnight deluge heavily impacted North Chennai, with Ennore, Tiruvottiyur and Manali reporting significant water accumulation. Central business districts including Broadway, Prakasam Salai, Mannadi and Parry's Corner were badly hit, with localised water levels touching nearly 30 cm.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) attributed the relentless wet spell to an active cyclonic circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Widespread rainfall to continue till October 24

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), widespread rainfall is expected to persist across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till October 24. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that widespread rainfall is likely to continue across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till October 24, keeping the southern peninsula under a prolonged wet spell.

IMD issues very heavy rain warning

The IMD has issued a very heavy rain warning for isolated places across the region from October 19 to October 21. These heavy spells are expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. The intensity is likely to ease slightly from October 22, though isolated heavy rainfall is still expected to persist till October 24.

Relief operations underway

With severe weather warnings in place, thousands of civic workers, disaster response teams and corporation officials remain deployed to clear blockages, drain stagnant water and manage relief operations. Residents in vulnerable low-lying areas have been advised to exercise caution as round-the-clock monitoring continues. (ANI)

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