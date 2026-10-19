Tiger Shroff Firing: Cong Slams Govt, Alleges Law Enforcement Failure

Congress Slams Govt Over 'Massive Failure'

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil on Monday criticised the state government and police administration following the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, alleging a failure of law enforcement and raising questions over how criminal activities could be orchestrated from inside a jail. Speaking to ANI about the incident, Patil expressed concern over repeated incidents of shootings and murders allegedly linked to individuals operating from behind bars.“It represents a massive failure of the government and the police administration; I would, in fact, call it a failure of the government itself. When someone can repeatedly orchestrate activities-such as ordering shootings or murders-while sitting inside a jail, it is deeply concerning. We have seen the murders of Sidhu Moosewala and Baba Siddique-cases for which he (Lawrence Bishnoi) has claimed responsibility, and which are currently under investigation,” he said.

Patil also referred to attacks on the homes of actors Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan, along with the recently reported attack involving Tiger Shroff, to question the functioning of the system.“Furthermore, there have been attacks on the homes of Saif Ali Khan and Salman Khan, and more recently, an open attack on Tiger Shroff while he was out on the street. This suggests one of three things: either the system is complicit, there are individuals within the system who are colluding, or the government itself wants these things to continue,” he said.

Questioning how such incidents could take place without institutional involvement, Patil added,“It is simply not possible for someone to operate from within a jail-targeting celebrities in Mumbai-without the system being involved,” he said.

Police Probe On, Two Injured in Attack

According to the police, three to four rounds were fired at the actor's car as he was leaving a ground in his vehicle. A large crowd had gathered at the location to see him when the firing took place from within the crowd. The actor escaped without being hit by any bullets, while police continue to investigate the incident and establish the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Two people were injured in the firing, including Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdaus, who sustained a gunshot wound to his left arm.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have formed 15 teams to investigate the incident. A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff. An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police. Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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