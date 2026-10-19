Solar Panel Cost In Bangalore 2026: 3Kw, 5Kw And 10Kw Price Breakdown

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bangalore's electricity bills keep climbing year after year, with BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited) tariffs going up by roughly 3-6% annually. For a typical Bangalore home running multiple fans, a fridge, a geyser, and a couple of ACs, that yearly hike in the electricity bills quietly eats into the monthly budget. The good news is that Bangalore gets ample sunshine through most of the year, making a rooftop solar system a practical way to cut those bills by up to 90%. This blog breaks down what each system size actually costs in 2026, with the subsidy factored in. Keep in mind your final price will still depend on the brand you pick, your roof type, and the installer you go with. Why Bangalore Homeowners Are Switching to Solar For many households, electricity bills have been increasing year after year. On top of that, Bangalore generally gets strong, usable sunlight, which is more than enough to run a home solar system efficiently. The rising power bills in Bangalore and good sunlight make household solar panels a smart investment. Karnataka's net metering rules are also fairly straightforward. Any solar power your panels generate but you don't use right away doesn't go to waste. It flows back into the grid, and BESCOM credits it to your account. With the PM Surya Ghar subsidy available on top of the system cost, the upfront investment has become a lot more manageable than it used to be. Factors That Affect Solar Panel Cost in Bangalore The solar panel cost in Bangalore or other cities depends on the panel type, inverter, roof type, and vendor you choose. Not every solar quote looks the same, even for the same system size. A few things drive the difference: ● Panel type: Non-DCR (Domestic Content Requirement) panels cost less than premium, higher-efficiency DCR panels. Solar subsidy is also available for DCR panels only. ● Inverter type: A basic string inverter is cheaper than a microinverter setup. ● Roof type:An RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete) flat roof is usually simpler and cheaper to fit than a sloped or tin roof, which may require specialised mounting structures and installation methods. ● Brand and warranty:The type and duration of warranty that you opt for also affects your total cost. ● Vendor pricing:Installation charges and after-sales service packages vary from one vendor to another. Solar Panel Cost Breakdown: 3kW, 5kW and 10kW The solar panel costs will rise with system size, but the subsidy stays capped at ₹78,000 once you cross 3kW. ● 3 kW System This is the most common size for a 3-to-4-member household. It costs around ~₹2.6L before subsidy. With the full ₹78,000 subsidy, the net payable amount comes to roughly ~₹1.82L. ● 5 kW System This system size is well suited for larger homes or households with higher consumption. The market cost is around ~₹3.8L. Since the subsidy caps out at 3kW, you still get the same ₹78,000, bringing the net cost to about ~₹3.05L. ● 10 kW System This is more for independent villas, large homes, or light commercial use. It typically costs ~₹6.5L. The residential subsidy only applies up to 3kW, so ₹78,000 is still the ceiling here. The net payable comes to roughly ~₹5.72L. You can refer to the table below for solar panel costs in Bangalore:

System Size Cost Before Subsidy Central Subsidy Cost After Subsidy Suitable For 3 kW ~₹2.6L ₹78,000 ~₹1.82L 3-4 members 5 kW ~₹3.8L ₹78,000 ~₹3.05L Larger home 10 kW ~₹6.5L ₹78,000 ~₹5.72L Villa

*Please note that prices are subject to change.The above-mentioned solar panel price in Bengaluru is taken from different marketplaces, so do not consider it the actual cost. The final cost of installing a rooftop solar system depends on your DISCOM charges, city, product variant opted for, panel type, inverter type, mounting structure height, type of after-sales service, savings guarantee, roof height, type of solar system, etc.

BESCOM-Specific Costs and Process

Once your system is installed, you'll need to apply for net metering with BESCOM. This usually involves submitting your installation details, getting an inspection done, and then having the meter swapped for a bidirectional one. The charges for this are generally nominal, though they can change from time to time.

The whole process, from application to final approval, typically takes a few weeks, depending on how quickly BESCOM responds. A solar company in Bangalore that has handled several BESCOM applications before can usually move this along faster, since they know about paperwork and the common delays to watch out for.

Monthly Savings and Payback Period in Bangalore

Most Bangalore households recover their solar investment in 3 to 5 years. After installing a solar system, your bill could drop to near zero, depending on usage patterns and sunlight through the month. Over a year, that's a meaningful saving. That 3-5-year window is what's called the payback period.

Bangalore's decent sunlight and relatively high tariffs work in your favour here. And since a solar system keeps running for around 25 years, once that payback period is done, you're left with two decades or more of savings that are essentially pure profit. Your own numbers will shift a bit depending on how much power you use and which tariff slab you fall into.

Additional Costs to Keep in Mind

Older Bangalore homes often have tiled or sloped roofs, which may require specialised mounting structures and installation methods, potentially increasing the total cost. You'll also want to budget for basic annual maintenance, since dust and pollen can build up on panels and reduce output if not cleaned. In addition, if you're considering a battery backup, it isn't covered under the subsidy and adds a separate cost.

How to Choose the Right System Size for Your Home

As a rough rule, look at your average monthly electricity bill for the past 12 months; a higher average electricity bill usually points to a larger system. You'll also need enough roof space, roughly 80 sq. ft. per kW of capacity. It's worth thinking ahead too. Also, if you're planning to buy an EV or expect your AC usage to go up, it may be worth sizing up slightly.

There is a company called Solarsquare that provides free site assessments and solar consulting before you finalise anything. They do a proper roof inspection and provide information regarding ideal areas for installation, and suggest the type and size of module, inverter, and other components.

Conclusion

Solar cost in Bangalore scales up with system size, but thanks to the subsidy and strong local sunlight, 3kW and 5kW systems remain the most cost-effective choice for most households. The best way to know your exact number is to work it out against your own average monthly bill and available roof space.

Homeowners in Bangalore can get a free site assessment and a personalized quote from SolarSquare to understand their real cost before committing to it.