Solar Panel Cost In Bangalore 2026: 3Kw, 5Kw And 10Kw Price Breakdown
|System Size
|Cost Before Subsidy
|Central Subsidy
|Cost After Subsidy
|Suitable For
|3 kW
|~₹2.6L
|₹78,000
|~₹1.82L
|3-4 members
|5 kW
|~₹3.8L
|₹78,000
|~₹3.05L
|Larger home
|10 kW
|~₹6.5L
|₹78,000
|~₹5.72L
|Villa
*Please note that prices are subject to change.The above-mentioned solar panel price in Bengaluru is taken from different marketplaces, so do not consider it the actual cost. The final cost of installing a rooftop solar system depends on your DISCOM charges, city, product variant opted for, panel type, inverter type, mounting structure height, type of after-sales service, savings guarantee, roof height, type of solar system, etc.
BESCOM-Specific Costs and Process
Once your system is installed, you'll need to apply for net metering with BESCOM. This usually involves submitting your installation details, getting an inspection done, and then having the meter swapped for a bidirectional one. The charges for this are generally nominal, though they can change from time to time.
The whole process, from application to final approval, typically takes a few weeks, depending on how quickly BESCOM responds. A solar company in Bangalore that has handled several BESCOM applications before can usually move this along faster, since they know about paperwork and the common delays to watch out for.
Monthly Savings and Payback Period in Bangalore
Most Bangalore households recover their solar investment in 3 to 5 years. After installing a solar system, your bill could drop to near zero, depending on usage patterns and sunlight through the month. Over a year, that's a meaningful saving. That 3-5-year window is what's called the payback period.
Bangalore's decent sunlight and relatively high tariffs work in your favour here. And since a solar system keeps running for around 25 years, once that payback period is done, you're left with two decades or more of savings that are essentially pure profit. Your own numbers will shift a bit depending on how much power you use and which tariff slab you fall into.
Additional Costs to Keep in Mind
Older Bangalore homes often have tiled or sloped roofs, which may require specialised mounting structures and installation methods, potentially increasing the total cost. You'll also want to budget for basic annual maintenance, since dust and pollen can build up on panels and reduce output if not cleaned. In addition, if you're considering a battery backup, it isn't covered under the subsidy and adds a separate cost.
How to Choose the Right System Size for Your Home
As a rough rule, look at your average monthly electricity bill for the past 12 months; a higher average electricity bill usually points to a larger system. You'll also need enough roof space, roughly 80 sq. ft. per kW of capacity. It's worth thinking ahead too. Also, if you're planning to buy an EV or expect your AC usage to go up, it may be worth sizing up slightly.
There is a company called Solarsquare that provides free site assessments and solar consulting before you finalise anything. They do a proper roof inspection and provide information regarding ideal areas for installation, and suggest the type and size of module, inverter, and other components.
Conclusion
Solar cost in Bangalore scales up with system size, but thanks to the subsidy and strong local sunlight, 3kW and 5kW systems remain the most cost-effective choice for most households. The best way to know your exact number is to work it out against your own average monthly bill and available roof space.
Homeowners in Bangalore can get a free site assessment and a personalized quote from SolarSquare to understand their real cost before committing to it.
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