20-Year-Old Student Dies After Fuel Tanker Strikes Car On Al Dhaid Road

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A 20-year-old Emirati student from Ras Al Khaimah died from her injuries following a road accident on Al Dhaid Road while returning with a fellow student from UAE University in Al Ain, Al Khaleej newspaper reported early on Monday.

According to the report, the student, identified only by her initials (B.D.K.A.), was travelling with a classmate when a fuel tanker veered out of its lane and collided with the side of their car, where she was seated. She died at the scene, while her classmate, who was driving, suffered a fracture to one hand.

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The family of the deceased said their daughter had planned to return to her home in Ras Al Khaimah by a minibus after arranging the ride with four of her classmates, as they usually do. However, another classmate who owns a private car offered to drive her home. In order not to let her friend drive her car alone, the student decided to accompany her. Unfortunately, the friendly gesture ended in a tragedy.

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Friends and classmates of the deceased student praised her well manners and described how she was kind-hearted and always willing to help others. They said she had never been known to have a disagreement or fall out with any of her classmates throughout their university years, or during their schooldays and childhood.

The student's friends and classmates remembered her as a well-mannered, kind-hearted person who was always ready to help others. They said she had never fallen out with any of her peers throughout her university years, schooldays or childhood.

Janaza UAE reported that the deceased's funeral prayer was held at Zayed Mosque in Ras Al Kahimah after Friday prayers on October 16, 2026, and she was buried in Al Oraibi cemetry.

Al Dhaid traffic

To help reduce truck-related accidents in Al Dhaid, which is located in Sharjah, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah had issued orders to divert truck traffic away from Al Dhaid city centre via an alternative route.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) also announced truck movement restriction hours on several roads, including Al Dhaid Road. Under those measures, truck movement on specified highways was banned from 6:30am until 10am, coinciding with the morning rush hour. A second ban window was also enforced between 2pm and 8pm.

The restrictions were part of ongoing efforts to regulate heavy transport movement and enhance traffic flow on key roads across the emirate. The goal is to support the logistics sector and facilitate mobility while maintaining high levels of road safety.

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