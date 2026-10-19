Temperatures Below Seasonal Norms Monday, Showers Possible Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 19 (Petra) -- Temperatures across Jordan will remain 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below seasonal averages on Monday, bringing pleasant autumn weather to most regions before a gradual warming trend and chances of scattered rain in eastern areas over the coming days, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Pleasant conditions will prevail across most of the country, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience moderate weather. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

The department warned motorists of reduced visibility during the early morning due to fog over the high southern mountains and parts of the plains.

Monday's highs are forecast at 24 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 22 C in West Amman, compared with 20 C in the northern highlands, 19 C in the Sharah highlands, 23 C across the plains and 27 C in the Badia.

Temperatures will reach 29 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 32 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 31 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, with pleasant weather continuing across most regions and moderate conditions in low-lying areas.

There is a slight chance of brief afternoon showers in the far east, possibly accompanied by thunder. Easterly winds will occasionally shift northwesterly and become active at intervals, raising dust, particularly in the Badia.

Temperatures will edge higher again on Wednesday, when showers may develop around midday in parts of the northeastern Badia, with occasional thunder possible. Limited areas in the far north could also receive brief, light showers during the evening.

Northeasterly to northwesterly winds will become active at times, stirring dust across desert regions.

The warming trend will continue on Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to the high mountain areas and moderate conditions elsewhere. Easterly winds will occasionally pick up, raising dust, particularly across the Badia.

//Petra// RZ