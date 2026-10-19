Zelensky: Ready To Run In Election Before War Ends

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine made these remarks in an interview with NBC News according to Ukrinform.

He said that in order to hold the elections, he is ready to seek a solution if Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire, although current legislation requires at least six months after the end of the war to prepare for them.

“This is not just a matter of legislation, but also of security measures,” Zelensky emphasized.

According to him, if the U.S. insists on holding the elections, Ukraine needs at least a 60-day ceasefire.

“If they really want this, I said: give us at least a 60-day ceasefire... Just 60 days, and we will do everything in our power to amend our legislation and prepare the necessary security infrastructure,” the President noted.

At the same time, he pointed out, it is necessary to give the military the opportunity to vote,“since they are defending our country.”

Zelensky also rejected the suggestion that he does not want elections, emphasizing that the decision on who leads the country must be made by Ukrainians.

Zelensky discusses next steps in diplomacy with's representatives

When asked whether he would run in the next election if Ukraine were able to hold one, Zelensky replied:“If this takes place during the war, of course, it is my duty, because I must defend my country from the very beginning until the end of this war.”

As reported by Ukrinform, Volodymyr Zelensky stated that a formal shift by the U.S. to Russia's side would be a“historic mistake and a great tragedy,” while he continues to consider Donald Trump an ally.

Photo: Office of the President