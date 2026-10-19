Macron Vows Crackdown As France Erupts In Cost-Of-Living Protests

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French President condemns“unbridled” violence after nearly 2,400 arrests, hundreds of police injuries and widespread looting

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to strengthen security and hold those responsible for violence accountable after cost-of-living protests swept across the country, leaving nearly 2,400 people arrested and almost 1,000 police officers and gendarmes injured, according to the interior ministry.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, Macron condemned what he described as“unbridled” violence, while acknowledging that protesters had legitimate grievances over the rising cost of living and the prospects facing young people.

“Tonight, we all feel anger and shame,” he said, drawing a distinction between demonstrators with legitimate demands and those who had engaged in destruction, vandalism and looting.

“Those who have destroyed must pay,” Macron declared, vowing that the government would take an uncompromising stance towards those responsible for the unrest.

The interior ministry said almost 1,000 members of the police and gendarmerie had been injured, seven of them seriously, during Saturday's clashes. The violence was described as among the worst episodes of urban unrest France had experienced in years.

Fresh clashes in Paris and Lyon

Tensions remained high on Sunday, with police deploying tear gas and stun grenades against hundreds of people gathered in a Paris square following calls on social media for an unauthorised demonstration, AFP journalists reported.

Some demonstrators threw bottles and rocks at officers, while police made several arrests. Shops were also looted around Place de la République, prompting the deployment of specialist riot police for a second consecutive day.

Violence also broke out in the south-eastern city of Lyon, where police intervened to prevent young people from smashing the windows of a luxury clothing store.

The unrest caused extensive damage elsewhere. In Limoges, a fire destroyed the city's 19th-century town hall. Local prefect Maurice Barate told French broadcaster LCI that the blaze had been deliberately started.

In Lyon, a tourist office in the city centre was also set ablaze amid clashes and looting.

The violence had serious consequences for young people caught up in the unrest. A 17-year-old boy lost his right hand after a crowd-control grenade exploded in Saint-Étienne, while a 17-year-old girl lost an eye in Mulhouse, according to prosecutors.

Macron faces pressure over police response

Macron pledged to increase security and work with local mayors to protect public buildings, businesses and urban centres. He also promised support for businesses affected by the destruction.

However, the president stopped short of announcing exceptional measures such as a state of emergency or a curfew.

He promised full transparency over the security forces' response, following criticism that preparations for the demonstrations had been inadequate.

Macron said he had asked Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez to draw “all necessary lessons”, particularly regarding intelligence gathering and the authorities' ability to anticipate violence. He said he expected clear answers.

Opposition politicians have called for the interior minister to be dismissed, adding to the political pressure on the government.

Political divisions deepen

The unrest has intensified political tensions ahead of France's presidential election, with Macron constitutionally barred from seeking another consecutive term and far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen positioning herself as a leading challenger.

Le Pen said the crisis showed that Macron's administration was “running on fumes, exhausted and disoriented”. Jordan Bardella, her party's president, dismissed Macron's address as“lamentable”, arguing that the authorities had nothing more to offer the country.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed party and another presidential contender, urged the government to address protesters' demands, saying young people needed the crisis to reach a positive conclusion.

The demonstrations brought together trade unions, members of the Yellow Vests movement and school students, uniting groups angered by the cost of living and the limited prospects facing younger generations.

The unrest has also attracted international attention. US President Donald Trump blamed immigration for the violence, writing on social media that France was burning and claiming that immigration had shattered the country. His remarks added an international political dimension to a crisis rooted in domestic economic and social tensions.

Macron, meanwhile, called for the presidential election campaign to be conducted through political debate rather than street violence, saying France deserved a proper electoral contest.

For the French government, the immediate challenge is to restore order while addressing public anger over living costs and opportunities for young people. The scale of the destruction, the injuries sustained by security personnel and the criticism of the police response have left Macron facing mounting pressure to demonstrate that his administration can regain control of the situation.