Trump Holds Off On New Measures Against Russia To Avoid Undermining Ukraine Peace Talks

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 19 (NNN-Anadolu) -- US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would not sign a document imposing additional measures on Russia for now, arguing that doing so could undermine negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

“My decision on Russia is a very simple one,” he said in a post on his Truth Social platform, adding that he was negotiating peace between Russia and Ukraine and did not want to take an action that would“drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table.”

Trump said“great progress” was being made in the negotiations, including ongoing“hostage negotiations.”

He said he could sign the document at a later date or“any time” he wanted.

The president did not provide details about the negotiations or identify the hostages to whom he was referring.

Trump's statement came amid controversy over his administration's decision to delay the implementation of new sanctions and tariffs targeting Russia and countries purchasing Russian energy.

The measures, approved by Congress, include sanctions against Russian officials, banks and energy traders as well as the possibility of steep tariffs on countries that continue to import Russian oil and gas.

Trump also cited Russia's limited support for Iran as a reason to avoid increasing pressure on Moscow.

“Russia is doing very little, if anything, to help the Islamic Republic of Iran, compared to what they could be doing, and I want to keep it that way,” he said.

He also sharply criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil and diesel refineries.

Trump said Zelenskyy was targeting Russian diesel facilities despite knowing that the attacks were“seriously hurting the world diesel markets,” including in the US.

He argued that farmers, ranchers and businesses were suffering from higher fuel costs while Russia was continuing to supply“millions of barrels” of diesel to international markets at low prices.

“Zelenskyy doesn't care,” he said, accusing the Ukrainian leader of lacking an interest in ending the war.

Trump claimed that Zelenskyy could have secured a better agreement two years earlier and said Ukraine was now in ruins, had lost a large amount of territory and had suffered heavy casualties.

“I WANT THIS WAR END!” he added.

Trump has faced criticism from Kyiv and lawmakers in both major US parties over his approach to Russia, including the postponement of additional sanctions and Washington's decision to authorise imports of Russian diesel.

Zelenskyy has argued that easing pressure on Moscow would encourage Russia to continue the war rather than bring it to an end.

Ukraine has defended its attacks on Russian energy infrastructure as a response to Moscow's continuing strikes against Ukrainian power facilities and as an attempt to reduce revenue available for Russia's military campaign.

Trump, however, has repeatedly called on Kyiv to stop targeting Russian refineries, arguing that the attacks are contributing to higher global energy prices.

--NNN-ANADOLU