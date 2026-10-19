South Korea: Reports Of Taxi Overcharging Foreigners Top 6,000 In 5 Years

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, Oct 19 (NNN-Yonhap) -- The number of complaints submitted by foreigners on alleged taxi fare overcharges in Seoul over the past five years came to more than 6,000, but corrective measures have been taken on only about three per cent of them, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a lawmaker on Sunday.

The number of such reports submitted between 2021 and August this year totalled 6,481, Representative Mo Gyeong-jong of the ruling Democratic Party said, citing Seoul city government data.

Of the total, administrative measures were taken on only 204 cases, or 3.1 per cent. Of those, drivers in only 28 cases had their licenses suspended or cancelled, while those involved in the remaining 176 cases were given mere warnings.

Over 67 percent, or 4,368, of all reported cases were closed internally due to difficulties in verifying an overcharge and voluntary withdrawal of complaints, according to the data.

In 2013, the city government revised a policy on taxi fare overcharge complaints, allowing foreigners to apply to receive 500,000 won (US$374) in compensation should their report result in an administrative measure.

The data showed there has been no case in which the compensation was actually paid out.

Representative Mo pointed out that the policy has rarely been used due to the lack of public awareness, as well as the difficult process, especially for short-term visitors, to apply for the compensation.

"Procedural measures that can both protect those who file a report and the majority of the taxi drivers who diligently work should be introduced," he said.

--NNN-YONHAP