Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Being Unwilling To End Conflict In Ukraine

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has never attempted to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

US President Donald Trump made the statement in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"Zelenskyy doesn't care, and frankly, with all of the money that Europe is famously giving him, and that Crooked Joe Biden gave him in the past, he doesn't want to end this war, and probably never did," Trump wrote.