Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q3 2026 Trading Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Harvest volumes Q3 2026 (1)

Farming Norway 134.0 thousand tonnes Farming Scotland 11.5 thousand tonnes Farming Chile 23.5 thousand tonnes Farming Canada West 7.5 thousand tonnes Farming Ireland 2.5 thousand tonnes Farming Faroes 3.0 thousand tonnes Farming Iceland (Arctic Fish) 4.0 thousand tonnes Total 186.0 thousand tonnes

Harvest volumes of 186 thousand tonnes were all-time high for a quarter (166 thousand tonnes in Q3 2025).

Note:

(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWT).

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was seasonally record-high of EUR 275 million (NOK 3 017 million, EURNOK 10.97) in Q3 2026 compared with EUR 112 million in Q3 2025. Blended farming cost was EUR/kg 5.11 in the quarter, down from EUR/kg 5.42 in Q3 2025 equivalent to a cost reduction of EUR/kg 0.31, or EUR 51 million (NOK 559 million).

Total Q3 Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain for our main origins was approximately as follows:

Norway EUR 1.80 Scotland EUR 1.70 Chile EUR 0.55 Canada West EUR 1.25

Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 45 million. Operational EBITDA in Feed was EUR 34 million in Q3 2026. Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) for the group was approximately EUR 2 886 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects). The complete Q3 2026 report will be released on 4 November at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.