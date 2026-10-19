WORLDVUER INC. UNVEILS BREAKTHROUGH AI TECHNOLOGIES, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF INTELLIGENT VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS

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After 22 Years of Innovation, WorldVuer Announces Completion of Its Technology Ecosystem, Including Peregrine 3VPU Chips, AI-Powered Intelligent Rail, and WiOS

- Michael Joseph SuttonIRVIN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WorldVuer Inc. proudly announces the launch of its new corporate website, ⁠￼, and the completion of its next-generation technology product line, marking a defining milestone in the company's 22-year journey of investment, research, and innovation.WorldVuer is pioneering a transformative shift in computing-an era where traditional personal computers evolve into intelligent visual communicators.At the heart of this vision is WorldVuer's integrated technology ecosystem, featuring its AI-powered Intelligent Rail, proprietary Peregrine Visual Voice Vibration Processing Chips (3VPU), WorldVuer Intelligent Operating System (WiOS), and advanced intelligent data hub and storage solutions.Together, these innovations are designed to redefine how consumers and enterprises communicate, process information, and interact with intelligent machines.WorldVuer's newly developed data hub platform and storage technologies aim to revolutionize everyday data interaction, creating a more connected, efficient, and intelligent digital environment.22 YEARS OF VISION. A NEW TECHNOLOGICAL FRONTIER.Dr. Nana Ekow Andam, Founder of WorldVuer Inc., stated:“For 22 years, we have invested our resources, determination, and vision into developing technologies that we believe will redefine the future of computing and communications. Despite the extraordinary investments and challenges throughout our journey, our confidence has never been stronger.Today, with our technology ecosystem completed, the future looks exceptionally bright for WorldVuer. We are not simply introducing new products-we are ushering in a new era where intelligent machines and people work together to transform how the world communicates, connects, and interacts with information.”With its technology portfolio completed, WorldVuer is preparing to introduce its innovations to global markets, positioning the company for opportunities across artificial intelligence, semiconductor technology, intelligent computing, enterprise communications, and data infrastructure.The personal computer transformed how the world processes information. WorldVuer is building the future of how the world communicates.WORLDVUER INC.Beyond Computing. The Future Is Visual.Founder: Dr. Nana Ekow AndamOfficial Website: ⁠￼

Mr. Ruddy Kwakye

Sleek Media Inc.

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WORLDVUER INC. UNVEILS BREAKTHROUGH AI TECHNOLOGIES, USHERING IN A NEW ERA OF INTELLIGENT VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS News Provided By Sleek Media Inc. October 19, 2026, 04:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Retail



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