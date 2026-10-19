May Maa Siddhidatri Maintain Boundless Grace Upon All: Wishes Pour In On Maha Navami

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) As India celebrated Maha Navami on Monday, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of various states extended greetings, praying for the well-being and happiness of the countrymen.

Maha Navami marks the ninth and final day of Sharadiya Navratri, a festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

On this day, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, who is traditionally associated with spiritual fulfilment, wisdom and the granting of siddhis, or divine accomplishments. Special pujas, aartis and offerings are performed at temples and homes across the country.

Many devotees also observe fasts and participate in Kanya Pujan, a ritual in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a post on X, said, "Millions of obeisances at the feet of Maa Siddhidatri, the bestower of all accomplishments and divine knowledge."

"On the sacred festival of Maha Navami, we pray to Maa Durga that She grant us true wisdom, discernment, humility, and the inspiration for noble deeds. May each of our achievements become a means for the welfare of the world, and may our lives progress on the path of service, devotion, and righteousness. May Maa Siddhidatri maintain Her boundless grace upon all," he added.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also extended greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion and said, "On this sacred ninth day of Shardiya Navratri, I offer millions of salutations at the lotus feet of Mother Durga in her form as Siddhidatri. I pray to Mother Siddhidatri, the symbol of knowledge, for a life of happiness and a bright future for all."

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, taking to X, extended heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on the sacred festival.

"This holy occasion of worshipping Adi Shakti Maa Durga's ninth form, Maa Siddhidatri, inspires us with the power of devotion, the light of knowledge, and unwavering resolve on the path of righteousness," she said.

"May Maa Siddhidatri, the presiding deity of all accomplishments, bless us with her boundless grace so that every life is filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health. May harmony flourish in society, unity strengthen in the nation, and the resolve for service and virtuous deeds grow ever stronger among all people," CM Gupta added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also wished the countrymen on the occasion and said, "I pray to Mother Siddhidatri for the happiness, prosperity, and healthy life of all of you."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "The Goddess of Siddhi and Moksha, to the feet of Mother Siddhidatri, I bow and prostrate a crore times. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Durga Navami."

"May the grace of the Mother endure, may the welfare of the world prevail, may all desires be fulfilled -- this is my prayer," he added.