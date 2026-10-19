Tiger Shroff Attack: Oppn Blames Maha Govt For Law And Order Failure Shiv Sena(UBT) Demands Prez Rule

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 19 (IANS) Opposition parties have accused the BJP-led government in Maharashtra of creating a jungle raj following the collapse of law and order. The Shiv Sena(UBT) has demanded the imposition of President's rule, terming Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis the most unsuccessful home minister.

The remarks follow a string of crimes, most notably the recent murder of Shiv Sena(UBT) Thane divisional head Pradip Purnekar and a brazen daylight shooting targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Juhu.

Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a scathing attack on the state government, declaring that law and order has completely collapsed. He asserted that the President's rule is now the "only remaining option" for Maharashtra, while directly targeting CM Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, over his alleged failure to curb rising crime.

The NCP(SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule condemned the attack on Tiger Shroff, claiming that in broad daylight, on busy streets, criminals are brandishing swords and firing shots. "This picture of the law and order situation in Maharashtra is extremely alarming. As a result, citizens are living in fear and are anxious about their safety. I request the Honorable Home Minister to please immediately review the law and order situation in the state and take appropriate measures to reassure the public," she said.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal alleged that the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has created a jungle raj. "If an actor like Tiger Shroff can be shot at in broad daylight in a metropolis like Mumbai, then who will guarantee the safety of ordinary citizens? Law and order in the state has completely broken down. Criminals no longer fear the law, and the Chief Minister's control over the police administration has ceased to exist. As Chief Minister and Home Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has failed utterly. Fadnavis, who has given criminals free rein and kept the public under the shadow of terror, must accept moral responsibility and resign immediately," he remarked.

NCP(SP) MLA Rohit Pawar said that just days after the shocking incident in Thane, where Shiv Sena(UBT) functionary Pradeep Purnekar was shot dead, the news of gunfire on actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai is utterly alarming. Fortunately, Tiger Shroff is safe. "But if leaders and actors aren't secure in the state, what about the safety of ordinary people --this question inevitably arises. Where on earth has the state's law and order been taken? It's come to the point where we have to say that. If such brazen lawlessness by thugs is unfolding right in the middle of the road in the state's financial capital, which entrepreneur would dare invest here? The government should first get the state running properly, and if it can't, hand over the home portfolio to some competent minister," he noted.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar observed that in a metropolis like Mumbai, if incidents of firing are taking place, then from whom should the common citizens of Maharashtra expect safety?

"The emergence of a firing incident in connection with a famous actor like Tiger Shroff raises serious questions about the state of law and order in the state. It is the responsibility of the Home Department to instil fear of the law in criminals and to assure the public of their safety. A thorough investigation must be conducted into the firing incident related to Tiger Shroff, and strict action must be taken against the guilty. On the issue of rising crime in the state, the Home Department should not just issue statements but take concrete actions. Is the functioning of the Home Department for providing safety to the public, or merely for making claims? Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis must provide an answer to this," he demanded.

Further, the Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant claimed that the news of a shooting at actor Tiger Shroff's car is utterly shocking and asked what exactly was going on in Mumbai? "The murder of former minister Baba Siddique, a shooting at Salman Khan's house, threats to numerous actors and producers... Law and order in Mumbai has gone completely haywire. It's not just a lack of law and order; it's as if utter chaos has taken hold. The Chief Minister has proven to be a total failure! We'd reached the point of saying "Maharashtra has become Bihar", but now, we've come to the stage where we're saying "even Bihar is better," he said.

He further added, "Strongest condemnation of the government that's pushing Mumbai into the clutches of criminals!" Opposition leaders have joined the chorus, questioning how high-profile figures, politicians, and citizens can remain secure when incidents of targeted violence occur regularly in core metropolitan zones.

In response to mounting pressure, ruling alliance leaders have assured strict measures. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke directly with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, directing law enforcement to fast-track investigations and ensure swift, uncompromising action against the perpetrators.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who met Tiger Shroff at his residence late Sunday night, also condemned the attack, assuring the public that the state would track down the culprits.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said the shooting incident on actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle is reprehensible. "Criminals will be apprehended at the earliest, and strict action will be taken against them. The safety of every citizen in Mumbai is our topmost priority. The government is committed to maintaining the city's peace and law and order," she commented.