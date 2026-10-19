Who Is Anil Pandit? Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member's Audio Goes Viral After Tiger Shroff Firing

The firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai has brought US-based gangster Anil Pandit into the spotlight. Pandit has claimed responsibility for the attack in an audio recording that reportedly reached multiple security agencies. In the clip, he threatens Bollywood personalities, names an alleged accomplice and warns those associated with Salman Khan. However, investigators are yet to independently establish his role in the incident.

Who Is Anil Pandit? What Is His Connection To The Bishnoi Gang?

Anil Pandit is a native of Panipat in Haryana. According to a source familiar with his background, he had no criminal cases registered against him before leaving India. He is believed to have travelled to the United States in 2024 through the irregular migration route commonly referred to as the 'dunki route'.

The source said Pandit subsequently began working with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Around eight months ago, he allegedly replaced another gang member, Randeep Malik. Multiple criminal cases have reportedly been registered against him since then.

Although Pandit invokes Lawrence Bishnoi's name in the audio recording, he is not believed to receive instructions directly from Bishnoi, according to the source. His alleged handler is Hari Chand Jaat, also known as Harry Boxer, who has reportedly been operating from the United States since 2022. Boxer has previously faced cases involving extortion, robbery and attempted murder in Rajasthan, Punjab and Delhi.

What Did Anil Pandit Say In The Viral Audio?

In the recording, Pandit claims that the firing at Shroff's car was a warning that the actor had allegedly ignored. He threatens further action against members of the film industry who work with Salman Khan.

The audio also demands that Khan apologise to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community. Pandit describes the message as the“first and last warning” and makes threats against Khan's family as well.

The recording names Harman Sandhu as an alleged accomplice. However, the claims made in the audio have not been independently verified, and the investigation must establish the identities and roles of those involved.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident Comes After Other Bollywood Threats

The incident in Juhu comes amid a series of attacks and threats involving celebrities and people associated with the entertainment industry.

On February 1, shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence. Threats were subsequently reported against actor Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and another individual.

In a separate incident on June 11, two motorcycle-borne gunmen opened fire outside Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa's 24HS Fitness Gym in Paschim Vihar, West Delhi, around 4 am. Nobody was injured, and police recovered seven empty cartridges. The shooters were later arrested.

The senders of threats linked to several of these incidents have claimed connections to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. With Pandit now invoking the same gang's name following the firing involving Shroff's car, investigators face the task of verifying the latest claims and establishing who was responsible.