Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Shalini's Eviction Takes Centre Stage As Major Twist Grabs Attention

Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Shalini's elimination takes an unexpected turn as Nagarjuna reveals a secret room twist. Rohit breaks down in tears, while housemates believe she has left the show.

Nobody actually packed their bags on Sunday in the Bigg Boss house. Nagarjuna totally fooled everyone into believing Shalini got evicted. He faked her elimination and secretly shifted her to the Secret Room. This massive twist completely blew the audience's minds. Meanwhile, the housemates still think Shalini is genuinely out of the game.

Rohit, Shalini, and Varshini stood in the danger zone till the very end. Rohit quickly got saved from this trio. That left only Varshini and Shalini. Shalini already sensed her exit, so she hugged Rohit and started sharing her feelings. Nagarjuna then called Varshini and Shalini to the garden area. He asked them to stand inside specially arranged boxes and move forward based on the names he called out.

The rule was simple: whoever reaches the end box first leaves the house. Shalini stepped into the end box, and Nagarjuna officially announced her eviction. Rohit immediately broke down into tears. He hugged Shalini and cried bitterly. Shalini also teared up while consoling him. She got super emotional and told Rohit that she does not care what anyone thinks or if they call her a bad person, as long as he understands her.

Shalini said goodbye to the housemates and walked onto the stage. Nagarjuna asked her to name the contestants who actually deserved elimination in her place. Shalini first took Vamsi's name. She called him Trigun's puppet who is just surviving somehow. Next, she pointed at Sudheer. She claimed Sudheer plays under Mukesh and Varshini's control instead of playing his own game. Finally, she named Varshini, stating she is much stronger than Varshini in physical tasks.

Nagarjuna finally said goodnight to the housemates and wrapped up the segment. Shalini took his blessings and turned around to leave for home. Right then, Nagarjuna dropped the ultimate twist. He called her back and revealed she is not eliminated. Shalini literally jumped with joy. Nagarjuna told her they are sending her to the Secret Room for now, and Bigg Boss will decide her re-entry date.