Tiger Shroff Firing Case: First Images Of Suspects Surface, Cops Recover Bike Used In Attack

The first images of two suspected shooters involved in the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle in Mumbai's Juhu area have surfaced. Police are analysing CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the suspects and reconstruct their movements before and after the incident.

The images reportedly show two men wearing white shirts, with one of them sporting a black cap bearing the Puma logo. Investigators are working to establish their identities and trace their whereabouts.

Motorcycle Used in Attack Recovered

In a significant development, police have reportedly recovered the motorcycle allegedly used by the suspects. The vehicle was abandoned near Andheri railway station after the shooting, according to reports.

Investigators are examining the motorcycle's registration details, number plate, chassis number and engine number to determine its ownership and trace its movements.

CCTV footage from the incident site and surrounding areas is also being scrutinised. Preliminary information suggests that three men were involved in the operation, with one allegedly waiting on a motorcycle while the other two approached the target.

#BREAKING: Watch First Image Of The Suspects Of The Tiger Shroff Firing Case. upuknews (@upuknews1) October 18, 2026

Footage reportedly shows one of the men firing multiple rounds, while the second appears to attempt to fire. The exact sequence of events and the role of each suspect remain under investigation.

Tiger Shroff Was Leaving After Football Match

The incident took place in Juhu on Sunday evening, October 18, when Shroff was reportedly leaving after playing football. The actor escaped without a gunshot injury, but his driver, Firdaus, and an autorickshaw driver were reported to have been injured.

According to reports, the attackers fled on a motorcycle following the shooting. Police are examining evidence collected from the scene to establish how the attack was carried out and identify everyone involved.

Police Form Teams to Trace Suspects

Mumbai Police have reportedly formed multiple teams, involving local police personnel and the Crime Branch, to track down the suspects. Investigators are analysing CCTV footage and ballistic evidence as part of the probe.

A social media post purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the incident. However, such claims require verification, and the investigation is continuing to establish the people behind the shooting and their possible motive.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly directed police officials to expedite the investigation and arrest those responsible. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also visited Shroff and his family after the incident and condemned the attack.

Police are continuing to examine the available evidence as they work to identify and apprehend the suspects.