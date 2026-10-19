Asian Para Games: Mona Tops Women's 10M Air Rifle Qualification With Asian Record, Avani Finishes Second

MENAFN - IANS) Nagoya, Oct 19 (IANS) India's Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara delivered a commanding performance in the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 qualification at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Monday, securing the top two positions and strengthening the country's medal prospects ahead of the final.

Agarwal led the field with 629.1 points after six series, setting a new Asian Para Games qualification record and surpassing the previous mark held by China's Zhang Cuiping. The Indian shooter came agonisingly close to the world record of 629.4, jointly held by compatriot Lekhara and Slovakia's Veronika Vadovicova.

Lekhara, meanwhile, accumulated 626.4 points to finish second in the qualification standings, ensuring a one-two finish for India heading into the medal-deciding round. With both shooters finding their rhythm in the preliminary stage, India will look to convert its strong start into a double podium finish.

Notably, Avani and Mona are the gold and bronze medallists of the Paris Paralympics 2024.

India also secured two finalists in the men's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event, with Rakesh Nidagundi finishing seventh on 619.3 points and Swaroop Unhalkar placing eighth with 617.4. However, Anandha Krishnan could not make the cut, ending the qualification round in 13th place with 605.2 points.

The shooting success followed an impressive start to India's para-archery campaign, with Sheetal Devi producing a world record-equalling performance in the women's compound qualification round. The 19-year-old scored 704 out of a possible 720 points, matching the world record while rewriting the Asian record by six points.

Sheetal's tally eclipsed the previous continental benchmark of 698, establishing her as one of the standout performers of the competition so far. The reigning world champion and Paris Paralympics bronze medallist will now aim to carry her exceptional form into the elimination rounds.

Fellow Indian archer Payal Nag also made a strong impression, scoring 675 points to finish joint fifth in the women's compound qualification standings. Her performance further strengthened India's position in the event as the country looks to add to its medal tally in Aichi-Nagoya.

With record-setting performances across shooting and archery, India has made an encouraging start to Monday's proceedings at the Asian Para Games.