Turkmenistan Internet Banking Transactions Rise 61.9% In Eight Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The volume of non-cash bank card transactions through internet banking in Turkmenistan reached 6.8 million manat ($1.9 million) in January-August 2026, up 61.9% year-on-year.

The figure was calculated by Trend based on data published by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to the calculations, the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs recorded the highest growth, with transaction volume increasing by 1,118.8%, or more than 12 times compared with the same period of 2025.

Turkmen-Turkish JSCB and Halkbank followed, recording increases of 645.5% and 382.4%, respectively.

Dayhanbank SCBT's transaction volume doubled, while Turkmenbashi JSCB and Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) recorded increases of 55.6% and 37%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Senagat JSCB recorded a 29.9% decline, while Rysgal JSCB reported no internet banking transactions during the reporting period, according to Trend calculations.

For reference, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan launched cashless payments in 2001 with the introduction of the domestic Altyn Asyr card scheme. While the initial infrastructure was developed in the 2000s, broader adoption gained momentum in the mid-2010s as part of government efforts to digitalize the economy.

In August 2020, the government announced the launch of the Halkbank Terminal mobile application, developed by JSCB Halkbank to allow merchants to accept cashless payments directly through NFC-enabled smartphones, replacing traditional POS terminals. The initiative was presented as a step toward expanding cashless payments and introducing contactless payment technologies across the country.

Alongside payment terminals, Turkmen banks have expanded digital banking services, including Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, e-commerce payment platforms and specialized applications such as Senagat Töleg, while continuing to develop the national Altyn Asyr bank card payment system. These services enable customers to pay for utilities, telecommunications, transport, taxes and other public services electronically.