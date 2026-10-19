B2B Glassware Export Expertise: Yee Win Builds Glass Drinkware Brand Moat With OEM/ODM & International Audits

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Business roots traceable to 2003, formally incorporated in 2014 with RMB 5 million registered capital, focused on household glassware export services.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Changsha, China | Company Documentation ReviewChangsha Yee Win Company Ltd, a B2B exporter of household glass drinkware based in Changsha, Hunan Province, has structured its supplier documentation around the audit and testing requirements that European and North American retailers apply before onboarding a factory. Company records place the start of its glassware export activity in 2003, with corporate registration completed in 2014 at a registered capital of RMB 5 million.The company supplies importers and wholesalers across Asia, the Middle East, South America and Europe, and its drinkware programmes are marketed to overseas buyers under the LAKOTTO brand. Product coverage includes glass cups, glass mugs, glass tumblers, double wall glass, wine glasses, champagne glasses, cocktail glasses, beer glasses, highball glasses, pint glasses, shot glasses, glass water bottles and recycled glass lines.Retail Audits Have Become the First Filter in SourcingThe commercial backdrop is sizeable. Grand View Research valued the global glass drinkware market at USD 14.0 billion in 2024, with Europe holding the largest revenue share at 33.0 percent. Maximize Market Research projects the broader glassware category to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.9 percent between 2025 and 2032. UN Comtrade data puts China's total exports of glass and glassware at USD 25.53 billion in 2024.For buyers operating inside those flows, market growth is not the binding constraint. Audit readiness is. A European grocery chain or a North American home-goods retailer will typically request a social compliance report, a quality management certificate and a product-level substance declaration before a first purchase order is released. Suppliers that cannot produce these documents move to the back of the evaluation queue regardless of price.Yee Win's file addresses that filter directly. The company holds a BSCI Audit Summary Report and an STC Factory Audit Report, and its product certifications are registered against specific certificate numbers rather than described in general terms.What the Compliance File Actually CoversThe social compliance entry is a BSCI certificate numbered 24-0233922, issued by APCER on 1 December 2024. Its stated scope covers glassware production including drinking glasses, tumblers, highball glasses, wine glasses and related glass household products, and the certificate is recorded as applicable to the worldwide market.Quality management is documented under ISO 9001:2015, certificate 0070024Q54439R2S, issued by CNCA on 25 November 2024 and valid to 24 November 2027. The scope covers design, manufacturing and quality management across all glassware products, including customised items. Environmental management is held under ISO 14001:2015, certificate 03423E30695R3M, issued by CNCA on 28 November 2023, covering material sourcing, manufacturing processes, surface decoration, packaging and waste management.For decorated drinkware, the relevant file is a RoHS certificate numbered CTT2111031272EN, issued by Zhejiang Consumer Tesing Technology Co., Ltd on 7 November 2021. It covers glassware with metal parts, coatings or decorations and is tested against RoHS Directive 2011/65/EU, including XRF scanning, PBB and PBDE screening, and phthalates under amendment 2015/863/EU. The distinction matters because electroplated colour finishes and gold-rim decoration introduce metallic and coating inputs that plain glass does not carry.Two regulatory frameworks sit above these certificates. Glass drinkware for food contact in the United States must comply with FDA Compliance Policy Guides CPG 7117.06 and 7117.07 on extractable cadmium and lead. In the European Union, Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 establishes the general framework for food contact materials and requires traceability and safety for glass tableware. Both apply to the finished article rather than the factory, which is why buyers increasingly ask for product-level test reports alongside plant-level audits.Two Material Platforms Behind One Drinkware RangeYee Win's drinkware catalogue runs on two material platforms. Soda lime glass covers cost-sensitive household and commercial volumes: everyday tumblers, stemware and barware where the priority is consistent wall thickness and stable unit economics. High borosilicate glass covers applications where thermal shock resistance and chemical stability are explicit requirements, including hot beverages and foodservice channels.The specification record illustrates how the two platforms separate. The 400ml ribbed highball tumbler, model KTK0370-2, is machine-pressed in high borosilicate glass at 78mm top diameter, 65mm base, 140mm height and 420g. The double wall glass, model KTDW0721-GGL, is hand-blown in high borosilicate at 340ml with ion plating, measuring 84mm top, 60mm base, 110mm height and 145g. The ribbed coloured wine glass, model KTG1139, is machine-blown stemmed in soda lime glass at 500ml, 67mm top, 82mm base, 224mm height and 215g.Recycled glass forms a third line. Model KTBT1446A is produced in recycled glass at 850ml, 80mm top, 95mm base and 247mm height, packed 12 pieces per carton in bulk, and is rated for an instantaneous temperature difference of minus 30 to 160 degrees Celsius. Surface treatment options across the range include transparent, coloured electroplating and gold-rim decoration, and capacities from 320ml and 380ml upward can be adjusted to a target market's consumption patterns.Tiered Minimum Order Levels and Quoted Lead TimesThe commercial structure is deliberately stepped rather than uniform. Stock items carry a minimum order quantity of 10 pieces, customised products start at 3,000 pieces, and full OEM/ODM programmes typically run between 50,000 and 100,000 pieces. That ladder allows a distributor to test a shape or a finish in small volume before committing to a container-scale programme.Quoted lead times follow the same logic: seven days for stock, 45 to 60 days for custom production, with some standard customisation programmes scheduled at 30 to 45 days. Payment terms cover T/T at 30 percent deposit and 70 percent balance, and L/C, with Alibaba Trade Assurance orders accepted.Quality control runs across four checkpoints rather than a single final inspection: incoming raw material checks, manual optical inspection, packaging quality testing and warehouse checks, with 100 percent testing applied to production. For buyers, the practical consequence is that dimensional and visual consistency is verified at multiple stages, which is the failure mode most often cited in glass drinkware claims.Container-Scale Programmes in Brazil, Russia and PolandCompany case records describe three long-running supply relationships, each sustained for five years at volumes of 20 to 30 full containers per month. In Brazil, the counterpart is a wholesale distributor and home goods retailer receiving a coordinated glassware assortment with customisable packaging. In Russia, a hypermarket and supermarket chain sources glassware configured for multiple store formats. In Poland, a retail and supermarket chain receives custom-branded glassware with matching packaging.The recorded outcomes are operational rather than promotional: expanded product ranges for local retailers, improved shelf turnover, and greater in-store visibility through packaging that matches the retail environment. What the records demonstrate is repeatability at container scale, which is a different test from a one-off trial order. A programme running 20 to 30 containers monthly for five years implies stable production scheduling, packaging coordination and shipping documentation across hundreds of consignments.The Export Platform Behind the Supplier RoleYee Win's position as a service-oriented exporter rather than a single-category trading house rests on an underlying supply platform. Kotto Glass Industrial Co. Ltd operates a factory of more than 10,000 square metres with approximately 100 employees, an annual output of 300 million pieces, a design team of 10 and an export ratio of 99 percent. The company maintains working relationships with more than 150 glass factories in China and runs a warehouse of more than 4,000 square metres for fast delivery of popular items.Intellectual property records show 18 patents, predominantly design patents, together with multiple copyrights, which correspond to the shape development and visual design work that OEM and ODM buyers request. Public academic research material cited in company documentation places 2022 sales at RMB 180 million.Market ImpactThe glass drinkware category remains concentrated at the top. Third-party market research identifies Arc International S.A. and Libbey Inc. as leading global players with substantial manufacturing footprints in Europe and North America respectively. Below that tier sits a long tail of Asian exporters whose competitive advantage is flexibility and cost rather than brand equity, and whose weakest point is usually documentation.A supplier that can present a named BSCI certificate, an ISO 9001 certificate with a defined scope, an ISO 14001 certificate and a RoHS declaration tied to specific decorated product lines removes a category of work from the buyer's onboarding process. That is where the practical impact lands: shorter supplier qualification cycles, fewer clarification rounds between compliance teams, and a lower probability that a purchase order is blocked after sampling.The dual-material structure carries similar weight. Buyers sourcing for a European retail chain typically need a soda lime entry price point and a borosilicate option for heat-resistant listings within the same programme. Consolidating both under one supplier reduces the number of factory audits a retailer must commission, which is a measurable cost in its own right. Water glasses alone accounted for a revenue share above 25 percent of the glass drinkware market in 2024, according to Grand View Research, so volume concentration in core shapes remains high.Closing OutlookThree variables are likely to shape how exporters of this profile are evaluated over the next sourcing cycles. The first is audit renewal discipline: BSCI and environmental management certificates operate on fixed cycles, and a lapse in any single document can suspend a retail listing. The second is food contact regulation, where US cadmium and lead limits and EU traceability obligations under Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 apply to the finished article and increasingly require product-level rather than plant-level evidence. The third is material mix, as recycled glass lines move from niche to mainstream assortment.For importers and wholesalers currently in the research and evaluation stage, the useful comparison is not between catalogue widths. It is between the completeness of the documentation a supplier can produce, the material platforms it can supply from a single audited base, and whether its minimum order structure allows a controlled trial before container commitment. On all three counts, Yee Win has published a record that buyers can verify rather than accept on description.

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Kotto Glass Industrial Co

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B2B Glassware Export Expertise: Yee Win Builds Glass Drinkware Brand Moat with OEM/ODM & International Audits News Provided By Htnxt October 19, 2026, 04:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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