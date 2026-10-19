Central Florida Price Cuts Reach 1,414 Listings With 56.79% Past 60 Days

Price Cuts Central Florida Week Ending Oct 18

Brenden Rendo, Realtor

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NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties, 803 reduced listings have sat over 60 days, with an average cut of 3.02% off the prior asking price.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- /EINPresswire/ -- Active residential listings carrying a price reduction across Central Florida's Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties total 1,414, according to a four-county analysis of Stellar MLS data by The Homes In Orlando Team. The average reduction across the group is 3.02% off the previous asking price. That total is down 4 listings from the prior week, a 0.28% change in the size of the reduced pool over seven days.

The full report, including the county table, the methodology behind these figures, and a citation reference, is published and updated weekly at #weekly-price-reductions

803 of these listings, 56.79% of the reduced pool, have been on the market longer than 60 days.

"The number that matters more than the size of the cut is the calendar," said Brenden Rendo, Realtor with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty. "A seller who has already reduced once and is still waiting has demonstrated both motivation and a willingness to move on terms, which is a different negotiating position from a listing that came to market last week at a confident price."

Orange County holds the largest reduced pool at 600 listings. Volusia County carries the deepest average reduction at 3.17% off list, and Lake County the highest share past 60 days at 61.75%. That share runs from 54.17% in Orange County to 61.75% in Lake County, a 7.58 point spread, close enough that the stale share reads as one regional condition this week rather than four local ones.

Four-County Price Reduction Snapshot (October 18, 2026)

CountyReduced ListingsChange vs Prior WeekAverage ReductionPast 60 DaysShare Past 60 DaysAverage List Price

Orange 600 down 18 3.03% 325 54.17% $553,924

Seminole 215 up 27 2.90% 118 54.88% $491,830

Volusia 267 down 3 3.17% 155 58.05% $479,118

Lake 332 down 10 2.95% 205 61.75% $412,437

Central Florida1,414 down 4 3.02% 803 56.79% $497,137

Methodology

Figures cover active residential listings only, pulled from Stellar MLS through the Bridge RESO Web API and filtered to property type Residential, which excludes land, commercial, and lease listings. A listing counts as reduced when its most recent price change, made within the 7-day window ending on the pull date, lowered its list price; the reduction is measured against the list price just before that change. Days on market is cumulative, meaning a listing withdrawn and relisted retains its full history rather than resetting. Osceola County is outside the coverage area and is excluded. Counts are refreshed weekly and reflect October 18, 2026.

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty covers Orange, Seminole, Lake, and Volusia counties in Central Florida, and publishes weekly market data drawn directly from Stellar MLS. Brenden Rendo can be reached at 407-616-9019.

Members of the press are welcome to use these figures with attribution. For county or city level breakdowns not shown here, contact Brenden Rendo directly.

Brenden Rendo

The Homes In Orlando Team

+14077856477 ext.

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Central Florida Price Cuts Reach 1,414 Listings With 56.79% Past 60 Days News Provided By The Homes In Orlando Team October 19, 2026, 04:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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