Damian Maggio, Fund Manager At Global Venture Management, Comments On Radiant's $750 Million Army Microreactor Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fund manager discusses what the Janus Program contract shows about defense demand for advanced energy

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Damian Maggio, Manager of Global Venture Management LLC, today commented on Radiant's binding agreement with the U.S. Army, in partnership with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), worth up to $750 million to develop and deploy 15 Kaleidos nuclear microreactors through the Army's Janus Program. Global Venture Management has been an SEC exempt reporting adviser since 2021 and became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2026.According to Radiant, the award is the largest within the Janus Program and one of the largest contracts DIU has issued across its portfolio. Radiant has said it plans to deploy the 15 reactors by 2030."The Army's commitment shows that energy resilience has become a defense priority," said Maggio. "A one-megawatt reactor designed to ship sealed and run for years without refueling is aimed first at military bases, and the same questions about reliable power are now being asked by data centers and heavy industry."Maggio noted that the award follows Radiant's earlier selection by the Department of the Air Force and DIU to deploy a microreactor at Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado, and its commercial agreement with Equinix for 20 Kaleidos units."Contracts like this give hardware companies a chance to prove their technology in the field," Maggio added. "Deployment timelines, regulatory approvals and costs still have to be met, and early-stage energy technology carries real execution risk."About Global Venture Management LLCGlobal Venture Management LLC is an investment adviser headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico, led by Damian Maggio. The firm has been an SEC exempt reporting adviser since 2021 and became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2026. It manages private funds focused on late-stage, venture-backed technology companies. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More about Damian Maggio:DisclosureFunds managed by Global Venture Management LLC hold a direct or indirect interest in Radiant Industries, Inc. This release reflects Mr. Maggio's views as of its date and is for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Investments in private companies are speculative and illiquid, valuations are uncertain, and investors can lose their entire investment. Global Venture Management LLC is not affiliated with Radiant, and Radiant has not endorsed the firm or these comments. Facts about the contract are drawn from Radiant's public announcement of August 26, 2026.

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Damian Maggio, Fund Manager at Global Venture Management, Comments on Radiant's $750 Million Army Microreactor Award News Provided By Global Venture Management LLC October 19, 2026, 04:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



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