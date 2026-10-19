Best Era Team

Small law firms mentioned Claude 2.4x as often as 23 legal software products combined in 2026. Half of legal tech threads now bring Claude in.

- Ryan McKeen, Co-Founder, Best EraWEST HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Best Era, a law firm consulting firm founded in 2024 by Ryan McKeen, Allison McKeen, Brittany Green, and Marisa Rua in West Hartford, Connecticut, today released The Claude Law Firm, a study finding that small law firm owners in its community mentioned Anthropic's Claude 2.4 times as often as 23 legal software products combined in 2026.Best Era counted 8,363 member messages in three AI and legal technology channels of the Best Era Community, a private Slack group of law firm owners and their teams, from June 15, 2024 through October 15, 2026. It removed every message from Best Era staff. The study reports totals only. No member's name, firm, or words appear in it.WHAT DID THE STUDY FIND?In 2026, members mentioned Claude in 891 messages. They mentioned all 23 legal software products together, from Clio and Filevine to Westlaw, Harvey, and EvenUp, in 378. The most discussed legal product, Clio, appeared in 127.Claude's share of all member messages rose from 2.8% in the second half of 2024 to 17.4% in the first half of 2026. Legal software fell from 18.5% to 7.4% over the same period.In late 2024, 5% of threads about a legal software product also brought in Claude. In 2026, 51% did.Members also started building. Messages announcing something a member built rose from 6 in 2024 to 63 so far in 2026. In 2026, 41% of those named Claude.WHEN DID IT CHANGE?In one winter. In December 2025, members posted 19 messages about Claude and 43 about legal software. In January 2026 it was 51 to 18. Claude has led every month since. Anthropic shipped Claude Cowork, a desktop agent, in January 2026. On February 3, 2026, it released a legal plugin for Cowork. That day, Thomson Reuters shares fell as much as 18%.WHY DOES IT MATTER FOR LEGAL TECH?For twenty years, buying legal technology worked like buying a car. You compared one dealer's model to another's. Clio against MyCase. Westlaw against Lexis.Now small firms ask a different first question: can we do this with Claude?Think of the smartphone and the GPS unit. Garmin still makes good navigation devices. But once the phone in your pocket gave directions, the question stopped being which GPS to buy. It became whether you needed one at all. Legal software vendors now face that question in every small firm that has learned what Claude can do.ARE HARVEY AND LEGORA IN TROUBLE?Not by the money. Both raised large rounds at multibillion dollar valuations in 2026. Both sell mainly to large law firms and corporate legal departments. This study measured small firms. Harvey drew 28 member messages in 2026. Legora was not among the products tracked.The warning is in the pattern. Legal technology tends to start small and grow up. Clio started with solos and small firms."Harvey and Legora are not going anywhere this year," said Ryan McKeen, co-founder of Best Era. "They have the money and the big firm logos. But they should watch the small firms. That is where legal tech has always been born. The lawyers in our community are wiring Claude into Clio and Westlaw on a weekend. When those firms grow, they will bring that habit with them."IS LEGAL SOFTWARE FINISHED?No. Legal products still drew 378 member messages in 2026, and many Claude conversations were about connecting to them. The systems members named most in Claude conversations were Clio, Google Workspace, and Westlaw or Lexis. Firms still need case management, research databases, and specialist tools.But the bar has moved. The best legal software will be the software that works with Claude, not the software that pretends Claude is not there.WHAT STILL WORRIES LAW FIRMS ABOUT CLAUDE?Members traded warnings as often as wins. Of 1,004 member messages about Claude, 11% raised cost and token use. 6% raised usage limits and outages. 6% raised confidentiality, privilege, or HIPAA. 3% raised accuracy. The members who got the most from Claude kept a lawyer in the review seat, limited what it could read, and wrote down the rules before they let it act."Using AI and building a firm around it are two different things," McKeen said. "Our members are doing the second one. They are on the frontier, and they did not wait for permission."HOW WAS THE STUDY DONE?Best Era matched messages by keyword across 28 tracked products. A mention is not proof of use. Talking about a tool can mean praising it, criticizing it, or asking about it. The community is self-selected and interested in AI. Best Era trains and consults with law firms on AI tools, including Claude.The full study, with charts and methodology, is at The Claude Law Firm on bestera.About Best EraBest Era is a law firm consulting firm based in West Hartford, Connecticut. Founded in 2024 by Ryan McKeen, Allison McKeen, Brittany Green, and Marisa Rua, it provides bespoke business strategy for law firms, attorneys, and legal companies, covering marketing, operations, finance, hiring, intake, and technology. Services include private consulting, The Way weekly leadership coaching, two-day intensives, paralegal training, online courses, and the Best Era Community. The firm also hosts the AI ERA 2.0 and AI PARA ERA conferences. Its tagline is "Taking Your Business To Its Best Era." Learn more at bestera.

Ryan McKeen

Best Era

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Law Firm Consulting Firm Best Era Study Finds Claude Is the New Yardstick for Legal Tech News Provided By Best Era, LLC October 19, 2026, 04:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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