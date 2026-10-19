Lab Stock Direct Expands Benchtop Equipment Catalog For Clinical And Diagnostic Labs

The OHAUS Enviro-Genie e-MI3C refrigerated incubator, part of the expanded Lab Stock Direct catalog

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The Aurora, Colorado distributor adds space-saving incubators, shakers and sterilizers from Yamato, Benchmark Scientific and OHAUS.

- Representative, Lab Stock DirectAURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lab Stock Direct, an online distributor of laboratory equipment based in Aurora, Colorado, has expanded its catalog to serve clinical, diagnostic and research facilities across the United States. The update adds benchtop instruments that combine more than one function in a single unit, a format meant to save counter space in crowded labs.Lab managers and technicians often work with limited bench space and a long list of instruments to maintain. Each separate device takes up room, power and service time. The expanded catalog targets that problem with refrigerated shaking incubators, incubating shakers, autoclaves (pressurized steam sterilizers) and compact centrifuges from established manufacturers.One example is the OHAUS Enviro-Genie e-MI3C, a refrigerated incubator that pairs temperature-controlled incubation with several agitation modes in one benchtop unit. The catalog also includes incubating and cooling shakers from OHAUS, CO2 incubators from Benchmark Scientific, and sterilizers, ovens and cold storage units from Yamato Scientific.Lab Stock Direct is an authorized dealer for each brand it sells, including Yamato Scientific, Benchmark Scientific, OHAUS and North Slope Chillers. Equipment ships factory-direct from the manufacturer with the full manufacturer warranty. The company offers free freight shipping in the continental United States, a 7-day price match guarantee and bulk pricing for institutions.Alongside the catalog expansion, Lab Stock Direct has updated its consultation process for commercial buyers. Buyers can request pre-purchase technical guidance and direct quotes, which the company says shortens procurement time for essential equipment. The site also offers free planning tools, such as a chiller sizing calculator that estimates the cooling capacity, in BTUs (British thermal units), that an application needs."Our goal is to give lab managers straightforward access to reliable benchtop equipment that optimizes space and performance," said a representative for Lab Stock Direct.The company plans to keep adding products to its sterilization and temperature-control categories over the coming quarters, with a focus on practical tools for daily clinical use.About Lab Stock DirectLab Stock Direct is a U.S.-based authorized dealer of laboratory and medical-grade equipment, established in 2025 and operated by Peaks to Palms LLC in Aurora, Colorado. The company supplies research institutions, universities, medical facilities and private laboratories with factory-direct equipment backed by manufacturer warranties. Lab Stock Direct is a BBB Accredited Business.

David Finn

Lab Stock Direct

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Lab Stock Direct Expands Benchtop Equipment Catalog for Clinical and Diagnostic Labs News Provided By fabletop October 19, 2026, 04:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Science



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