History-Sheeter Shot In Leg During Encounter In UP's Bahraich Three More Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Bahraich, Oct 19 (IANS) A history-sheeter was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, while three other accused were arrested, police said on Monday. Two other suspects fled the scene while firing at the police team, prompting a search operation.

The encounter took place under the jurisdiction of Khairi Ghat police station when a joint team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and local police was conducting a checking operation on the Nanpara-Khairi Ghat road.

According to police, the Khairi Ghat station in-charge received information that some suspicious individuals had gathered on a road leading to Nanpara. They were suspected of planning a theft or attempting to sell stolen goods.

Acting on the information, the SOG in-charge and the local police station in-charge, along with other personnel, launched a checking operation in the area.

During the operation, police spotted two cars approaching and attempted to stop them. However, a man travelling in the leading car allegedly got out and opened fire at the police team.

The police retaliated in self-defence, during which Sambhari, a history-sheeter, sustained a bullet injury to his leg and fell on the spot. According to police, more than three dozen serious criminal cases have been registered against him.

Following the exchange of fire, police cordoned off the area and arrested three other accused. They have been identified as Mahesh Chauhan, Mohit Lal and Anil Vishwakarma.

Meanwhile, two suspects travelling in the second car opened fire at the police team before fleeing the scene.

Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest them.

During the operation, police recovered an illegal pistol, ammunition, a car, stolen jewellery and cash from the accused.

The arrested men are being interrogated to establish their involvement in other theft cases and identify possible accomplices, officials said.

Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vishwajeet Srivastava said the police team had acted on information about suspicious activities in the area.

When a suspect opened fire at the personnel, the police retaliated in self-defence, injuring one accused and arresting three others, he said.

The SP said efforts were underway to apprehend the two absconding suspects and that necessary legal proceedings were being initiated in the case.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine whether the accused were involved in other criminal activities in the district.