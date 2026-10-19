Kolkata: Durga Puja Pandal Highlights Women's Safety On Mahashtami

Devotees gathered at Kendua Shanti Sangha to offer prayers on Mahashtami, one of the most significant days of Durga Puja, as the community celebrates the festival with its 53rd edition of the annual festivities. Kendua Shanti Sangha Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samiti has chosen the theme 'Aishwaryi' for this year's Durga Puja.

Theme 'Aishwaryi': Blending Worship with Social Commentary

Along with the rituals and prayers, the pandal draws attention to the issue of women's safety and the challenges faced by women in society. Devotees began arriving at Kendua Shanti Sangha early in the morning on Mahashtami to offer prayers and pushpanjali to Goddess Durga. The pandal witnessed devotees gathering to seek the goddess's blessings as the community marked the auspicious occasion with traditional rituals and prayers. The theme takes inspiration from Satyajit Ray's 1960 film Devi, which explores faith, womanhood and the way women are perceived. The organisers have sought to bring these concerns into the pandal's design, giving the celebrations a social message alongside their religious significance.

Speaking to ANI earlier, Samiti president Sanjib Chatterjee explained the thought behind the theme, saying,“The Bengali name for this theme is 'Aishwaryi,' which means 'Goddess.' Who is a Goddess? This pandal has been designed with a perspective inspired by Satyajit Ray's film, Devi. We are focusing on women who are at risk. We are attempting to highlight the situation of women. It took three months to construct this pandal.”

The Significance of Mahashtami and Durga Puja

Mahashtami holds special importance during Durga Puja, with devotees visiting pandals to offer pushpanjali, or flowers to the goddess, as part of the day's prayers. For many, the ritual is among the most cherished moments of the festival, bringing families and communities together in worship.

Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is an annual Hindu festival that honours Goddess Durga and celebrates her victory over the demon Mahishasura. According to Hindu belief, the goddess descends to Earth during this period to bless her devotees.

At Kendua Shanti Sangha, this year's celebrations bring together the traditional observance of the festival and a theme that encourages visitors to reflect on women's place and safety in society.

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