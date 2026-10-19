Dussehra Violence In Patna: Local Leader Shot Dead, Another Critical

A longstanding political rivalry turned violent during Dussehra festivities in Patna district after motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on local leaders in Byapur village, under the Maner Police Station area, leaving one dead and another seriously injured.

The attack occurred at around 9:30 PM on the porch of 37-year-old Pintu Kumar, husband of the Maner Block Pramukh. Pintu Kumar was sitting outside his residence with his relative, Sanjeet Kumar alias Bhalu, the local Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS) president, when four armed assailants arriving on two motorcycles opened fire from the main road. The sudden volley of gunfire triggered widespread panic in the locality as the assailants pumped multiple bullets into both men before fleeing the scene.

Local residents rushed both victims to a hospital near Saguna Mor in Danapur for emergency medical care. Sanjeet Kumar sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Pintu Kumar, who was shot in both legs, remains under medical care in critical condition.

Police Probe Points to Political Rivalry

Danapur Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Amarendra Kumar Jha, who visited the hospital to question Pintu Kumar, confirmed that preliminary findings point toward a feud spanning multiple election cycles. Responding to questions about security during the festive period, SDPO Jha told ANI, "Police forces are deployed everywhere. This is an internal family matter stemming from an old rivalry. The police will investigate all angles and take necessary action."

Feud Spanned Two Election Cycles

Elaborating further on the investigation, Jha stated, "We asked the family members, and I also went to the hospital to speak with the injured Pintu Kumar. He told us they've had an ongoing rivalry that has continued for the last two elections. It's an old rivalry, and it's a matter within the village. As I told you, the police are investigating all the angles, and the police will take strict action."

Forensic Team Gathers Evidence

Law enforcement officials, alongside a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, have inspected the crime scene in Byapur village to collect physical evidence and analyse CCTV footage from nearby routes to confirm the attackers' identities and escape route.

Attackers Identified, Arrests Imminent

Providing a breakdown of the suspect count and legal proceedings, SDPO Jha added, "Reports suggest there were four attackers on two bikes. However, we cannot rule out the possibility of others being involved. Once a specific FIR is filed, more names will come to light, and the exact number of attackers will be clear."

"An FSL team has inspected the scene of the crime and gathered evidence. The case will be solved shortly, and necessary action is being taken to arrest the absconding criminals. The accused have been identified and will be arrested soon."

The police investigation remains active as authorities track down the identified suspects. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)