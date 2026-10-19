Jagan Calls For Transparent CEC Appointment, Ending Ruling Party Pick

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called for a transparent and impartial process for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), saying that the practice of ruling parties selecting the CEC must come to an end. He said the selection process should involve the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Reddy said, "There must be changes in the system. The practice of ruling parties selecting the Chief Election Commissioner must come to an end. In the past, we supported the existing system, but we have now withdrawn our support.”“The Chief Election Commissioner should be selected through a transparent and impartial process involving the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India. The appointment process must follow a proper system. Only then can democratic institutions function effectively and maintain public confidence,” he further said.

Jagan alleges unfair practices in polls, meets SEC

He also alleged that party candidates were being prevented from filing their nominations and demanded the deployment of central forces and CCTV coverage throughout the election process.

After meeting the State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha in Vijayawada, Jagan said he apprised the poll official of the situation in the state, alleging that candidates were not being allowed to file their nominations.

Speaking to the media at the SEC Office, Reddy said that he explained the situation to him and got an assurance that anyone willing to file a nomination will be given a chance.

"We have lodged a complaint showing evidence of how YSRCP candidates were not allowed to file nominations and will also meet the Governor later in the day,” he said.

“There cannot be free and fair polls in this dispensation”, he added. (ANI)

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