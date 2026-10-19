Data Centers In The Line Of Fire Of Ukraine War

MENAFN - Asia Times) In recent days, a Ukrainian drone strike hit Russia's largest data cent er, owned by bank and technology company Sberbank. The strike came after Ukraine hit three data centers belonging to the tech giant Yandex, which is often referred to as“Russia's Google.”

After those attacks, Yandex's traffic dropped 94%. Its users experienced heavy disruption to features such as email, search, navigation, music, ride-hailing, marketplace and financial services.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the strikes had made it“easier to breathe on many social media platforms”, by reducing Russian disinformation and bot activity. Later reports have cast doubt on Zelensky's claim.

Either way, the incident highlights the role of physical communication infrastructure in the online world. It also raises questions over what“digital sovereignty” really means, and hints at a way to fight disinformation.

Data in the line of fire

Data centers are an unconventional military target. However, that may be changing as their importance grows. Attacking data centers may disrupt an enemy's military operations, as well as the ordinary civilian services that rely on these facilities. In Russia, these disruptions may slow down the economy in the long term, undermining its ability to continue the war.

Ukraine's strikes came after Russian attacks on Ukrainian data centers and internet service providers. They also follow a precedent set by Iran earlier this year when it hit data centers in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in response to American attacks.

The Middle East data centers were run by Amazon Web Services, the world's biggest cloud computing company with facilities around the globe.