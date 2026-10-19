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French Police Detain Nearly 2,400 People During Cost-Of-Living Protests


Date: 2026-10-19 12:01:18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. French police arrested 2,397 people during mass protests against the rising cost of living on October 17, which were accompanied by riots and acts of vandalism.

This was stated in a report by the French Ministry of the Interior.

According to the ministry, 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured in the clashes, seven of them seriously.

It should be noted that on October 17, mass demonstrations were held in Paris and other French cities against rising fuel prices and declining purchasing power.

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Trend News Agency

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