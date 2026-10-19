French Police Detain Nearly 2,400 People During Cost-Of-Living Protests
This was stated in a report by the French Ministry of the Interior.
According to the ministry, 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured in the clashes, seven of them seriously.
It should be noted that on October 17, mass demonstrations were held in Paris and other French cities against rising fuel prices and declining purchasing power.
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