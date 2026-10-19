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Great Progress Made In Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations - Trump


Date: 2026-10-19 12:01:18

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. US President Donald Trump has said that significant progress has been made in negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The US president made the statement in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don't want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table. Great progress is being made,” he said.

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Trend News Agency

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