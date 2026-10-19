Great Progress Made In Russia-Ukraine Peace Negotiations - Trump
The US president made the statement in a post on his Truth Social platform.
“I am in the process of negotiating Peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine, and don't want to do anything that will drive, foolishly, Russia away from the bargaining table. Great progress is being made,” he said.
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