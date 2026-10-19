Brook Starray Wireless Controller Now Available - Native PS5 Support Meets Xbox-Style Control

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Hall Effect sticks, mechanical buttons, dual-mode triggers, 1000Hz polling rate, and app-based customization in one versatile controller.

Brook Gaming announces the Brook StarRay Wireless Controller, a multi-platform wireless controller combining native PS5 support with an Xbox-style asymmetrical stick layout. StarRay is now available through the Brook Amazon Store and the Brook official online shop.

For full product details, specifications, and purchasing information, visit the official product page:



Designed for players who value responsive controls and flexibility across different game genres, StarRay supports PS5, PC (Steam), iOS, and Android, with both Bluetooth wireless and USB-C wired connectivity. On PS5, players can also power on the console directly using the HOME button.

Precision and Speed for Every Game

StarRay features Hall Effect analog sticks for precise, durable control with reduced risk of stick drift. Its mechanical buttons are rated for approximately 4 million presses and deliver up to 30% faster input response compared with conventional controller buttons.

For PC players, StarRay supports a polling rate of up to 1000Hz via wired connection, delivering fast and stable input response for action games, shooters, and other fast-paced titles.

A dual-mode trigger system lets players switch between a 15mm long-stroke linear trigger for precise control in racing games and a 0.3mm short-stroke quick trigger for faster inputs in FPS and action games.

Customize Your Play with the StarRay App

The StarRay App gives players greater control over their setup, with support for Turbo, Macro, button remapping, and joystick sensitivity and dead-zone adjustment. Players can fine-tune the controller for different games and play styles, while firmware updates help keep StarRay up to date with the latest improvements.

StarRay also includes two top auxiliary buttons, two rear buttons, dual vibration motors, RGB lighting, and anti-slip grips, delivering greater flexibility and comfort across a wide range of games.

See StarRay in Action

Want a closer look at StarRay? Check out this hands-on review and unboxing video to see the controller, its features, and gameplay experience in action:

Key Features



Native PS5 support with Xbox-style asymmetrical stick layout

PS5 / PC (Steam) / iOS / Android compatibility

Bluetooth and USB-C wired connectivity

PS5 console wake-up via HOME button

Hall Effect analog sticks

Mechanical buttons with up to 30% faster input response

Dual-mode triggers: 15mm long-stroke / 0.3mm short-stroke

Up to 1000Hz polling rate on PC via wired connection

Two top auxiliary buttons and two rear buttons

Dual vibration motors and RGB lighting

StarRay App: Turbo / Macro / Button Remapping / Joystick Sensitivity & Dead-Zone Adjustment / Firmware Updates

3.5mm stereo headset and microphone jack 1100mAh rechargeable battery



Availability

The Brook StarRay Wireless Controller is available now through the Brook Amazon Store and the Brook official online shop.

For detailed specifications, compatibility information, and where to buy, visit:



About Brook Gaming

Your Game, Our Play

Brook Gaming develops gaming products with a focus on compatibility, performance, and player experience. Since 2016, Brook's cross-platform solutions, fighting boards, converters, and gaming accessories have earned the trust of players across the fighting game community and beyond.

Media Contact

Zeroplus Technology Co., Ltd. (Brook Gaming)

Contact

Lillian

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at