PACS Chief Shot Dead, Block Chief's Spouse Critical In Firing In Patna Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 19 (IANS) A Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS) president was shot dead, and the husband of a block chief was critically injured after unidentified assailants opened fire in Bihar's Maner area, near Patna.

The incident took place at Byapur village under the jurisdiction of Maner police station on Sunday night, triggering panic among the residents.

The deceased was identified as Sanjit Kumar, alias Bhalu, the PACS president.

Pintu Kumar, husband of Maner block chief Rinki Devi, sustained a gunshot wound and is undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, Sanjit Kumar and Pintu Kumar were sitting in the courtyard of Sanjit Kumar's residence when four assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire.

The attackers allegedly targeted Sanjit Kumar first. When Pintu Kumar attempted to intervene, he was also shot.

Both men sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Danapur with the help of local residents.

Sanjit Kumar later succumbed to his injuries, while Pintu Kumar remained in critical condition.

The assailants fled immediately after the shooting. Following the information about the incident, Maner police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

Danapur DSP-2 Amarendra Kumar Jha also visited the village and initiated an inquiry.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the attackers and establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Speaking about the incident, Jha said both men had sustained gunshot wounds.

“Sanjit Kumar was shot in the chest, while Pintu Kumar sustained an injury to his thigh. Sanjit Kumar died during treatment, and Pintu Kumar was receiving medical attention,” Jha said.

According to the DSP, preliminary findings suggest that longstanding enmity and electoral rivalry could be behind the attack.

However, the motive has not yet been conclusively established, and the investigation is continuing.

The shooting has created an atmosphere of fear in Byapur and neighbouring areas, with villagers gathering at the scene after learning about the incident.

Police are working to identify and arrest the assailants.

Further details regarding the motive, the suspects and the possible connection with electoral rivalry are awaited as the investigation progresses.