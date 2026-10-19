TN BJP Chief Alleges Religious Discrimination In Two Schools, Demands Action

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran has demanded criminal action against the heads of two schools in Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts, alleging that students were subjected to religious discrimination for observing Hindu customs.

In a post on X, Nagenthran referred to incidents in Athur in Thoothukudi district and Thakkalai in Kanyakumari district, accusing the government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay of failing to protect students' religious identities and freedom of worship.

According to his post, the headmaster of a school in Athur allegedly ordered the removal of religious garlands worn by more than 30 students observing a fast for Dasara. He also alleged that the incident involved an assault.

The post did not provide details about the alleged assault.

In the second incident, Nagenthran claimed that a headmistress in Thakkalai had instructed a Class 10 girl to conceal the bangles she was wearing.

He described both episodes as disturbing examples of interference with students' religious and cultural practices.

The BJP leader argued that actions of this nature could hurt children during their formative years and undermine their sense of identity.

He characterised the alleged incidents as violations of human rights and called for immediate accountability from the school authorities.

Nagenthran further alleged that instances of religious suppression had increased since the Vijay government assumed office. He accused ministers of displaying religious partiality and claimed that such conduct had encouraged school administrations to act similarly.

His post did not offer evidence to substantiate the allegation of an increase in such incidents.

Educational institutions should promote equality and religious harmony, he said, adding that schools must respect students' identities and their right to worship.

He urged the government to ensure that institutions did not become places where children belonging to a particular religion felt their beliefs were being targeted.

Calling for criminal proceedings against the school heads involved in the Athur and Thakkalai incidents, Nagenthran demanded that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government and its ministers end what he described as a one-sided religious approach.