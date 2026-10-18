Tranzmeo Selected For CAIK's Acceleration Programme To Advance AI-Powered Fibre-Sensing Intelligence

Tranzmeo joins CAIK accelerator

Tranzmeo founder pitch

CAIK Launch

The deep-tech company's OneView platform transforms optical-fibre signals into real-time anomaly intelligence for critical infrastructure monitoring

- Safil Sunny, Founder

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, KERALAM, INDIA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tranzmeo, India's first deep-tech company developing artificial intelligence solutions purpose-engineered for optical-fibre sensing, has been selected for the Acceleration Program of the MeitY IndiaAI Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam (CAIK ) by Digital University of Kerala and Innovation Incubator Advisory Pvt Ltd. The selection brings Tranzmeo's OneView platform into a programme designed to support AI-native and applied-AI companies with established products as they work towards wider adoption, market expansion and commercial scale.

The selection letter was presented to Tranzmeo by Shri P. K. Kunhalikutty, Hon'ble Minister for Industries, IT and AI, Government of Keralam.

“Critical infrastructure requires reliable and gapless monitoring to identify potential threats and anomalies. At Tranzmeo, we use optical fibre as a distributed sensing medium to detect acoustic disturbances along infrastructure networks and apply AI to interpret the signals being generated”, said Safil Sunny, founder of Tranzmeo.“Our approach brings together fibre sensing, artificial intelligence and high-performance edge computing to help operators gain a more connected view of what is happening across their infrastructure”.

At the centre of this approach is OneView, Tranzmeo's fibre-sensing intelligence platform. The platform processes optical signals captured through distributed acoustic sensing hardware and applies extensively trained machine-learning models in real-time to identify the patterns indicating potential threat events. The resulting alerts are presented through a remote monitoring dashboard for the operational teams to review the incidents and respond in a timely manner.

The platform is designed for use across multiple infrastructure settings, with applications outlined by the company including pipeline monitoring, subsea cable monitoring, railway track monitoring, perimeter security and oil and gas well monitoring. Its architecture is presented as hardware-agnostic, with AI capabilities designed to work alongside any distributed fibre-optic sensing infrastructure including the pre-existing legacy installations. This approach uniquely utilises optical fibre not only as a communications medium but also as a source of operational intelligence about activity along the infrastructure it serves.

Tranzmeo also has domain-specific AI models and datasets for fibre sensing. The company has used data gathered across different activities, operating environments and terrain conditions to build the largest repository of event signatures and highly reliable anomaly-detection capabilities. These are intended to help distinguish anomaly events from the normal events and background noise signals in a wide variety of infrastructure monitoring applications.

“CAIK's Acceleration Programme is designed for startups with established products that have undergone commercial or usage validation and are positioned to pursue further scale”, said Shiv Shankar MS, Officer on Special Duty CAIK.“With a minimum duration of six months, the programme's published objectives include supporting wider adoption, enterprise and government engagement, market expansion and investment readiness. Tranzmeo's selection places its infrastructure-focused AI platform within this broader effort to support the development and scaling of AI-native and applied-AI companies”.

The Centre advances sovereign and applied AI capabilities through initiatives spanning startups and entrepreneurship, fellowships, AI skilling and talent development, applied AI and research, government and public systems, and industry collaboration. Its pre-incubation, incubation and acceleration pathways are structured to support companies at different stages of product and AI maturity.

Tranzmeo's participation reflects the role that AI-enabled sensing and analytics can play in making critical infrastructure more observable and supporting decisions based on signals from the physical environment. It will contribute to build India's sovereign digital intelligence & self-reliance for safety of the critical national infrastructure. Through its Acceleration Programme, CAIK aims to help established AI companies pursue broader adoption and commercial growth in line with the Centre's published programme objectives.

About Tranzmeo

Tranzmeo is an anomaly forensics company specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and fibre optic sensing within the technology sector. The company provides solutions for anomaly and intrusion detection, using AI and ML to monitor and analyze remote assets and infrastructure. Tranzmeo serves sectors that require security and monitoring solutions, such as pipelines, rails, subsea, smart roads, LNG, power cables, and border security. It has offices in Keralam India and Houston Tx USA

About MeitY IndiaAI CAIK

The MeitY IndiaAI Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence, Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam (CAIK), is a centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, and is associated with the IndiaAI and Digital India initiatives. The IndiaAI Mission, led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), aims to build a robust AI ecosystem across India through a network of State and Union Territory AI Centres of Excellence, compute infrastructure, skilling programmes, and responsible AI governance frameworks. The IndiaAI-CoE Thiruvananthapuram is among the Centres being established under this national initiative. The Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Digital University Kerala) is a specialised public university focused on digital sciences, innovation, and technology. It serves as the academic and implementation anchor for the IndiaAI AI-CoE Thiruvananthapuram. Innovation Incubator Advisory Pvt. Ltd, the industry partner for the AI-CoE Thiruvananthapuram, brings expertise in AI startup ecosystem development, AI product platforms - including the NerdAgent Agentic AI platform - and a network of industry veterans to guide and accelerate AI founders. Kerala IT Mission is the nodal agency of the Government of Kerala for IT-enabled services and infrastructure, playing a central role in the implementation and governance of the state's technology initiatives, including the AI-CoE Thiruvananthapuram.

Safil Sunny

Tranzmeo IT Solutions Pvt Ltd

+91 484403 3744

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MeitY-IndiaAI CoE for AI Thiruvananthapuram Keralam (CAIK) Inauguration event Sept 30th 2026

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